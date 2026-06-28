16 Aldi Candies And Chocolates You Should Know About

In spite — or perhaps because — of the 2020s having been a bit of a bummer so far, we may arguably be entering a Golden Age of candy that compares to the 1930s when so many now-vintage confections were born. (When times get tough, not everyone drowns their sorrows in alcohol. Liquor may be quicker, but dandy candy doesn't cause accidents or hangovers.) Old-timey treats and the latest sensations can both be found at discount retail stores like Five Below and Dollar Tree (here are some of our picks). But Aldi is another budget-priced retailer that candy connoisseurs shouldn't pass over. The store-brand confection selection at these locations is as affordable as it is indulgent, and even name brand candies won't break the bank.

Since the Aldi chain originated in Germany, it's no surprise that many of its chocolates are imported from that country. The chocolates themselves, however, are very much in line with American tastes, encompassing a wide range of chocolate bars, both plain and flavored, as well as chocolate-covered fruits and nuts. While Aldi's candy aisle is somewhat chocolate-centric, the store also has Mexican-style gummies, Australian licorice, and sugar-free hard candies.