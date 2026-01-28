Peanuts Vs Almonds — Which Are The Most Nutritious?

Although peanuts are actually legumes, we enjoy them the same way we do nuts, particularly almonds (albeit not the kind of almonds with cyanide). That's because peanuts and almonds are similar in many ways, especially when it comes to their nutrition. Both are an excellent source of healthy fats and they're both high in protein, fiber, essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants compared to other nuts. However, one is slightly more nutritious than the other.

When comparing calories and macronutrients (protein, fat, carbohydrates, and fiber), almonds are arguably superior than peanuts. At 100 grams, peanuts and almonds have negligible calorie differences, but sources report peanuts have slightly more (564 calories) than almonds (554 calories). Peanuts also contain more protein at 25 grams, compared to almonds' 21 grams. Both peanuts and almonds are rich in heart-healthy unsaturated fats, but peanuts contain more saturated fat, approximately 6 grams while almonds have 4 grams. Saturated fat can be harmful in high amounts, depending on the individual. And although almonds have more carbohydrates at 21 grams, this is due to their higher fiber content — 13 grams. Peanuts contain less carbs, 16 grams, along with less fiber, 8 grams.

In the vitamins and minerals department, peanuts are higher in 5 types of vitamins: B1, B3, B5, B6, and folate. Almonds are only superior than peanuts in vitamins E and B2. As for minerals, almonds are higher in 6 types of minerals: magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, sodium, manganese, and potassium. Peanuts, meanwhile, are higher in iron and selenium. Almonds also contain 12 grams of anti-inflammatory omega-6 fatty acids.