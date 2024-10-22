The Peanut Butter Brand You Can Leave Off Of Your Shopping List

With a particular love for peanut butter, we as Americans have been subjected to what feels like endless versions of the product being pushed for some reason or the next. Lucky for you, the writers at The Takeout have tried at least 10 of the most common peanut butter brands that are found in stores to save you the trouble of finding out that "Once Again" is just not good. We don't harbor ill will towards the brand, Once Again doesn't taste or act like peanut butter is supposed to.

Most recipes that involve peanut butter (even the odd ones like peanut butter and mayo sandwiches) require a consistency within the product that Once Again doesn't have even after stirring. Nobody wants to make peanut butter and banana sandwiches with a spread that doesn't actually spread. Along with the texture issues, this brand of peanut butter in particular lacks in flavor and the label will tell you that much.