The Peanut Butter Brand You Can Leave Off Of Your Shopping List
With a particular love for peanut butter, we as Americans have been subjected to what feels like endless versions of the product being pushed for some reason or the next. Lucky for you, the writers at The Takeout have tried at least 10 of the most common peanut butter brands that are found in stores to save you the trouble of finding out that "Once Again" is just not good. We don't harbor ill will towards the brand, Once Again doesn't taste or act like peanut butter is supposed to.
Most recipes that involve peanut butter (even the odd ones like peanut butter and mayo sandwiches) require a consistency within the product that Once Again doesn't have even after stirring. Nobody wants to make peanut butter and banana sandwiches with a spread that doesn't actually spread. Along with the texture issues, this brand of peanut butter in particular lacks in flavor and the label will tell you that much.
Never again
Once Again's creamy peanut butter doesn't have any added salts or sweeteners. Health nuts can pretend that this doesn't change the overall flavor, but we know the truth in our hearts. Being completely bland is already not terribly inspiring, but then you consider the price. More expensive than natural peanut butter normally is, Once Again costs more per ounce than brands like Peter Pan and Jif. Paying more than 10 dollars for a jar of peanut butter is already an insane concept unless you know that the product is particularly tasty.
While the minds at Once Again are able to provide us with gluten free graham crackers that are actually incredible, its natural, creamy peanut butter leaves a lot to be desired. You're honestly better off saving your money and grabbing a different brand. If natural ingredients are important to you, we'd suggest making your own nut butter from scratch instead of taking a chance on Once Again's peanut butter.