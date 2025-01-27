How Much Cyanide Is In Almonds?

Nuts are one of those foods that are hard to stop eating once you've had a few. After grabbing a handful from that obscenely large Costco container, it's difficult to not go in for another handful. But are there nuts that you should stop eating?

Almonds are a popular tree nut that come in two main varieties — sweet and bitter. The sweeter variety are the kind of almonds most easily found in stores today, but historically, bitter almonds were more common. This latter variety of almonds contains amygdalin, a compound that, when metabolized, breaks down into hydrogen cyanide, benzaldehyde, and other chemicals. While benzaldehyde gives bitter almonds its distinct taste, cyanide is a highly toxic poison. This bitter taste and poison help to protect almond trees in the wild by deterring threats, but they're also one of the many ways in which food can kill you.

According to a 2013 study published in International Scholarly Research Notices Toxicology, "...the consumption of 50 bitter almonds is deadly for adults. However, for young children, 5–10 almonds are fatal." Sweet almonds contain only trace amounts of cyanide, making them safe for consumption. While heating almonds — through methods like bakingor boiling — lowers cyanide, there is still a lack of conclusive studies confirming the effectiveness of these processes.