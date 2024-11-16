6 Nuts To Stop Eating And 8 To Choose Instead

You've probably heard conflicting information about nuts. Some say they are the best thing to reach for when you want a healthy snack that's filled with protein, and nuts can be found in a bevy of so-called healthy foods, like trail mix. Meanwhile, others say to stay away from nuts, because it's all too easy to overdo it and eat too many. There's such a thing as too much of a good thing — and when it comes to fat-filled nuts, that health-conscious snack can quickly turn less-than-ideal. Still others will tell you to stay away from nuts because the farming practices necessary for some varieties are killing the planet.

So which is it? Are nuts good, bad, or somewhere in between? In truth, it all comes down to the varieties of nuts you're consuming. Here are nuts to reconsider eating or to eat in lesser quantities, and some nuts to reach for every time you're at the grocery store.