10 Frozen Pancake Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

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Pancakes are a classic childhood breakfast treat with syrupy sweet nostalgia poured on top that have been relegated to weekend food. Many people who pine for pancakes and flip for flapjacks often don't have time, ingredients, or counter space to cook up a batch of hotcakes from scratch every morning. Of course, boxed mixes save a little time, but making them usually creates a bigger mess than you expect. That's why frozen pancakes are a convenient solution for a rushed morning, an easy fend-for-yourself breakfast for kids, and the timely answer to a late-night carb craving.

Frozen waffles have dominated the freezer section for decades, despite the slightly higher popularity of pancakes. It wasn't until flash freezing technology could finally resolve the problem of moisture in bread products that it was even possible to produce a frozen flapjack with a fresh taste and texture when reheated.

Preferences vary, but I like my hotcakes fluffy and chewy, more flavorful than just sweet, and with a crispy exterior — but only if the middle stays soft. I sampled 10 brands of frozen pancakes, eaten plain with no butter or syrup, to rank them based on my preferences. Suggested preparation methods included toasting, microwaving, and baking, so I used at least two methods to heat each option. For more on my methodology, check out the end of the article.