Some Trader Joe's Customers Won't Be Buying This New 'Doughy And Weird' Breakfast Item Again

When people love a product from Trader Joe's, they aren't afraid to sing its high praises. (The grocery store even has items so beloved that they are in TJ's Hall of Fame.) But unfortunately, where there are consistent winners, there are always losers. In the case of one of Trader Joe's new breakfast items, the ready-to-eat Brioche Style Pancakes, shoppers have opinions — and many of them aren't good. A bag with four two-pancake packets retails for $3.99 and can be found in the bakery section. Though you can eat them straight from the package, Trader Joe's highly recommends sticking them in the toaster to heat them up briefly.

Trader Joe's enthusiast account @traderjoeslist posted a review about them, and they weren't particularly impressed, noting that the pancakes actually come off as salty at first, ending on a sweet note. "I like the flavor but they are doughy and weird," said one commenter on the Instagram video. Others had less flattering things to say about them like "Girl these are so bad they taste like Play-Doh." Here's what another unsatisfied customer shared: "These weren't so great. The piece I had had a menthol vibe." The reviewers acknowledged that they might be a good TJ's breakfast for busy mornings and suggested filling them with Trader Joe's egg bites to create a sort of sandwich, but on their own, the pancakes were just okay.