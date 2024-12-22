The Ingenious Bread Swap That Gives You The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
It's a lazy Sunday morning and you've just brewed a steaming cup of coffee. The kitchen smells faintly of maple syrup which activates your craving for an effortlessly sweet and savory breakfast. You glance around your kitchen and inside your fridge and pantry, waiting for inspiration to strike — eggs, bacon, cheese, and a box of pancake mix. What if, instead of the same slices of bread you've used every day this week, you make some delicious pancakes (or waffles) to craft a sensational breakfast sandwich reminiscent of the iconic McGriddle (or the Chicken McGriddle, for that matter).
A classic breakfast sandwich is already a masterpiece on its own, with 45% of people concurring it's one of their top favorite breakfast dishes, according to a breakfast survey conducted by Nextbite. The survey also found that 18% of individuals prefer pancakes, waffles, or french toast for breakfast. So, what happens when you combine these sweet and savory elements into one delicious combo?
Swapping your bread for pancakes or waffles offers a beautifully balanced brunch meal you didn't know you needed. Whether you're team pancake or team waffle (or both, depending on your mood), using these carb-laden classics as bread isn't just delicious — it's downright ingenious.
Pancakes and waffles: strictly sweet dishes or innovative bread swaps?
We can all agree that pancakes and waffles are iconic breakfast staples that are delicious all on their own (although that drizzle of maple syrup makes a world of a difference). And while the idea of layering mayo, eggs, sausage, and cheese between syrup-doused pancakes or waffles seems like an unruly combination to some at first glance, you simply can't knock it till you try it!
Soft and fluffy pancakes will bring a tender, slightly sweet cushion to your breakfast sandwich that pairs perfectly with savory ingredients (yes, even mayo). Their subtle sweetness enhances the smoky, salty notes of bacon or sausage. Plus, they're sturdy enough to hold up under a fried egg without falling apart.
Waffles, on the other hand, offer structural integrity with those signature pockets that catch everything from gooey melted cheese to a drizzle of hot sauce. Their salty, crispy edges add a satisfying crunch that toast can only dream of. Both of these options have just enough heft to handle your sandwich fillings while adding their own unique flavors and textures to the mix.
How to craft the ultimate breakfast sandwich
You can build a delectable breakfast sandwich using either frozen or fresh pancakes and waffles. Grab your favorite frozen brand or whip up a quick batch from scratch, making sure to craft your pancakes or waffles to about the size of a burger bun. Then, combine a balanced layer of your fillings. A runny fried egg will add richness, while scrambled eggs will bring fluffiness. Once your eggs are just about cooked, melt some gooey cheddar, pepper jack, brie, or your favorite brand of vegan cheese on top.
Prepare your choice of crispy bacon, sausage patties, plant-based breakfast sausage, or coconut bacon for a modern twist. Then add your preferred condiments — spread some mayo on the inside of your pancakes or waffles and pour a drizzle of maple syrup over the sandwich for a delicious (and sticky) garnish. If the maple syrup-mayo duo isn't your thing, stick with some plain or spicy mayo or honey mustard for a more neutral sweet-and-savory kick. You can also add some spinach, avocado slices, or caramelized onions for a fresh boost, but you'll want to avoid adding maple syrup to this specific combo unless you're feeling bold.
Once you've layered your preferred ingredients, press on the sandwich gently, and enjoy the remarkable blend of flavors and textures. Why settle for plain bread when you can have a sweet-and-savory masterpiece that satisfies all of your breakfast cravings? Sure, pancakes and waffles are breakfast royalty in their own right, but when they step into the role of bread, they become something revolutionary.