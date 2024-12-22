The Ingenious Bread Swap That Gives You The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

It's a lazy Sunday morning and you've just brewed a steaming cup of coffee. The kitchen smells faintly of maple syrup which activates your craving for an effortlessly sweet and savory breakfast. You glance around your kitchen and inside your fridge and pantry, waiting for inspiration to strike — eggs, bacon, cheese, and a box of pancake mix. What if, instead of the same slices of bread you've used every day this week, you make some delicious pancakes (or waffles) to craft a sensational breakfast sandwich reminiscent of the iconic McGriddle (or the Chicken McGriddle, for that matter).

A classic breakfast sandwich is already a masterpiece on its own, with 45% of people concurring it's one of their top favorite breakfast dishes, according to a breakfast survey conducted by Nextbite. The survey also found that 18% of individuals prefer pancakes, waffles, or french toast for breakfast. So, what happens when you combine these sweet and savory elements into one delicious combo?

Swapping your bread for pancakes or waffles offers a beautifully balanced brunch meal you didn't know you needed. Whether you're team pancake or team waffle (or both, depending on your mood), using these carb-laden classics as bread isn't just delicious — it's downright ingenious.