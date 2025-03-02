Discontinued Eggo Waffle Flavors We May Sadly Never Eat Again

Say what you want about the 21st century, but at least we live in the golden age of frozen waffles. The grocery stores of today are stacked with waffle flavors the average consumer could only imagine back in 1953 when inventor Frank Dorsa first debuted the mighty Eggo. Then known as the Froffle – as in "frozen" and "waffle" — the invention came courtesy of a rotating machine designed by Dorsa to pump out thousands of waffles an hour, which soon laid the groundwork for one of the world's tastiest breakfast empires.

Innovation remains a key theme for Eggo (which adopted its current name in 1955) even decades later. Acquired by Kellogg's in the 1970s, it's branched out into a dizzyingly long list of products over the years, from Eggo Buttermilk Pancakes to Eggo French Toaster Sticks. Its frozen waffles remain the MVP, with the current lineup of flavors including standard options like Buttermilk and Blueberry, as well as more creative varieties, such as Strawberry Cheesecake, Protein Chocolate Chip Brownie, and even Froot Loops.

This lineup has previously also featured even more exciting flavors that were arguably cut down in their prime. While we know discontinuation is part of the package in the food industry, we can't help but mourn some of the best Eggos that were axed in years gone by. These Eggo flavors are lost, but never forgotten.