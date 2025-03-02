Discontinued Eggo Waffle Flavors We May Sadly Never Eat Again
Say what you want about the 21st century, but at least we live in the golden age of frozen waffles. The grocery stores of today are stacked with waffle flavors the average consumer could only imagine back in 1953 when inventor Frank Dorsa first debuted the mighty Eggo. Then known as the Froffle – as in "frozen" and "waffle" — the invention came courtesy of a rotating machine designed by Dorsa to pump out thousands of waffles an hour, which soon laid the groundwork for one of the world's tastiest breakfast empires.
Innovation remains a key theme for Eggo (which adopted its current name in 1955) even decades later. Acquired by Kellogg's in the 1970s, it's branched out into a dizzyingly long list of products over the years, from Eggo Buttermilk Pancakes to Eggo French Toaster Sticks. Its frozen waffles remain the MVP, with the current lineup of flavors including standard options like Buttermilk and Blueberry, as well as more creative varieties, such as Strawberry Cheesecake, Protein Chocolate Chip Brownie, and even Froot Loops.
This lineup has previously also featured even more exciting flavors that were arguably cut down in their prime. While we know discontinuation is part of the package in the food industry, we can't help but mourn some of the best Eggos that were axed in years gone by. These Eggo flavors are lost, but never forgotten.
Raisin 'n Spice
While Eggo Raisin 'n Spice Waffles never made it Stateside, they had a brief but glorious stint in Canada. First launched in 1980, they combined cinnamon with California raisins to create what we can only assume was one of the coziest frozen waffle experiences around. Sadly, considering the fact that they were reportedly axed just two years later, it seems like not everyone saw the same vision for Eggo Raisin 'n Spice Waffles.
Interestingly, Eggo Raisin 'n Spice Waffles followed the launch of a similar product in 1974. Eggo Bacon Raisin 'n Spice Waffles were again limited to Canada, and clearly weren't popular enough to go the distance. Given the size of the bacon market in Canada — where a study by pork company duBreton found that 98% of people identified it as one of their favorite foods – we're not totally surprised that it was the top choice for Eggo when launching a bacon variety.
Over 50 years later, Eggo waffles containing bacon are unfortunately nowhere to be seen on supermarket shelves. While we'd love to see this change, it seems like Eggo has truly closed the door on its bacon era.
Thick & Fluffy Double Chocolatey
As the name suggests, the Eggo Thick & Fluffy range features bigger, more indulgent, Belgian-style waffles than its standard Eggo lineup. Today, you can enjoy the likes of Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Whole Grain, and Strawberry Cheesecake Waffles, but at one point, Double Chocolatey was also an option. Launched in 2018 at the same time as the Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Original, and Blueberry varieties, the Double Chocolatey packed an indulgent punch with cocoa-infused dough and a wealth of chocolate chips. In other words, it was every chocolate lover's fantasy.
Perhaps you really can have too much of a good thing, as the Thick & Fluffy Double Chocolatey Waffles are nowhere to be found today. It's not totally clear when Eggo decided to pull them from shelves for good, with the brand responding to fan concerns on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021 with the claim that they may be hard to track down "due to high demand." Fast forward a few years, and the closest equivalent is the Eggo Thick & Fluffy Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles, which does a passable job of filling the void if reviews on the Eggo website are to be believed, but still doesn't offer quite as much cocoa-laden goodness. Thick & Fluffy Double Chocolatey Waffles, we hardly knew ye.
Nutri Grain
While it would be a stretch to claim that Eggo Nutri-Grain Waffles were healthy, they did offer a bonus dose of fiber that made them a popular breakfast choice for some customers — even after 10,000 cases were recalled during a listeria scare for Kellogg's in 2016. Once available in flavors such as Blueberry and Filled Strawberry, the entire line was abruptly axed in 2021. As customers inundated its X, formerly known as Twitter, account with questions about their status, Kellogg's explained that it made the decision due to "low sales."
Of course, this hasn't stopped a sizable group of Nutri-Grain Waffles fans from pushing for its return. A Change.org petition called for Kellogg's to reinstate their rightful place on the Eggo lineup, emphasizing not only their taste but the fact that they were the best low-fat Eggo option. While this petition has yet to provoke a response from Kellogg's itself, it continues to attract signers even years after Nutri-Grain Waffles were discontinued.
In this time, Kellogg's has introduced as a substitute of sorts. Thick & Fluffy Wholegrain Waffles are made with 11 grams of whole grains and Madagascar vanilla. However, customers have made no secret of the fact that they believe Eggo Nutri-Grain Waffles to be superior, while even those who like the Wholegrain Waffles note that they're increasingly tough to find in-store.
French Toast
We've lost multiple iconic Eggo flavors over the years, but few losses hit quite as hard as the Eggo French Toast Waffles. Combining the indulgence of French toast with the robust practicality of a frozen waffle, they were undeniably tasty. And yet, somehow, they've failed to prove popular enough to retain a permanent spot in the Eggo lineup.
It's tough to pin down when exactly Kellogg's axed the Eggo French Toast Waffles. In 2015, reports started circulating X, formerly known as Twitter, that the beloved flavor was on its way out. Whenever it was that they disappeared and why, all we know is that they haven't come back since. Eggo hasn't had much luck with its other French toast items, either. Back in 2019, Kellogg's launched its Thick & Fluffy French Toast in three varieties — Classic, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, and Blueberry — only to also bid them adieu four years later due to poor sales.
While you can still purchase Eggo French Toaster Sticks (and their miniature counterparts), we'll never back down from the belief that a world with French Toast Waffles is better than one without. Even if Eggo never reintroduces them to the market, at least we have the power to give frozen waffles a French toast upgrade by our own hand with a handful of extra ingredients.
Oats & Berries
While nothing can top fresh berries on a hot waffle, Kellogg's sought to offer the next best thing when it introduced its Eggo Oats & Berries Waffles in the summer of 2016. Made with real berries and steel-cut oats, the flavor debuted amidst a wave of wholesome launches for various Kellogg's brands, including new varieties of Raisin Bran, Special K Crustless Quiches, and Special K Multi-Grain Crackers.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like there was much demand for Eggo Oats & Berries Waffles. Not only are the Oats & Berries Waffles no longer listed on the Eggo website, but the brand also hasn't fielded any questions about its discontinuation on social media, suggesting that there aren't many customers missing its presence on the market. Anyone struggling to l'eggo of these Eggos fortunately still has the option of picking up the Eggo Blueberry Waffles for a similar pop of fruity sweetness, even if there are no oats.
Common Sense Oat Bran
It's the 1980s. The world is obsessed with oat bran, sales of Quaker Oats oat bran hot cereals have jumped by 19 million in the span of two years, and Eggo comes up with an obvious solution to jump on the hype: introducing Eggo Common Sense Oat Bran Waffles.
Poking fun at oat bran's sensible reputation, its launch came with an advertisement that positioned Eggo Common Sense Oat Bran Waffles as a more exciting way to consume the grain. "Recently, a very serious topic has come up at breakfast," the brand said in an ad, (via YouTube). "But that doesn't mean you have to be so serious because now there's an enjoyable way to get it!"
If you're still seeking an enjoyable way to consume oat bran, you'll have to look elsewhere. Eggo Common Sense Oat Bran Waffles are long gone. While it's not clear when they officially met their demise, Kellogg's Common Sense Oat Bran Cereal was phased out at some point in the early 1990s. Assuming the waffles met their fate around the same time as their namesake, we've now been Eggo Common Sense Oat Bran Waffles-free for three decades.
Pumpkin Spice
Love it or loathe it, the pumpkin spice frenzy isn't going anywhere any time soon. A wave of pumpkin products both new and old dominates every commercial fall season, which seems to be starting earlier and earlier every year. That's what makes Eggo's decision to ditch its Pumpkin Spice Waffles all the more baffling. The seasonal flavor was introduced in 2011, just as America's pumpkin pandemonium started to gain real momentum. Incorporating pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger flavors without managing to fall into the typical pumpkin spice trap (by which we mean they didn't taste like a candle), the waffles formed a part of Eggo's rotating Seasons collection.
Five years later, Eggo released a Thick & Fluffy Pumpkin Spice variety that combined the same flavors as the standard waffles, except in a bigger, denser waffle. It also dropped a Pumpkin Spice Pancake in 2020. Since then, however, it's been all quiet on the Eggo pumpkin front. Eggo responded to hopeful fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2018, 2020, and 2021 to note that there were no plans for a pumpkin waffle renaissance any time soon. It's also shared recipes for makeshift pumpkin Eggos on its Instagram, meaning the brand is more than aware that we're hungry for more pumpkin — it's just seemingly content in leaving these cravings unsatisfied.
Apple Cinnamon
It's rare for a discontinued Eggo flavor to make a comeback, but the Apple Cinnamon Waffles did just that. After over a decade of not-so-subtle pleas from the waffle-loving public, Eggo dropped a bomb in the fall of 2020 and revealed that it was bringing it back. Taking to Facebook to announce the much-missed flavor's return with a playful nod at the mass complaints it had weathered over the years, Eggo declared, "We brought back Apple Cinnamon Eggo waffles because you asked politely. Well. Demanded... polite(ish)ly."
But it's not all good news. Given the fact that they earned a spot on this list, it should come as no major surprise to learn that Eggo Apple Cinnamon Waffles are now once again MIA. Despite very loudly bragging that it had brought the treat back to appease those left mourning its absence, Eggo abruptly stopped mentioning the flavor on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the middle of 2021. It has since lifted Apple Cinnamon from its waffle lineup for a second time. While we wouldn't say there's zero hope of another reprisal, we fear Kellogg's may have put the final nail in the Eggo Apple Cinnamon Waffles coffin.
Thick & Fluffy Salted Caramel
Another day, another long lost Thick & Fluffy flavor. Like the rest of the Thick & Fluffy lineup, the Salted Caramel Waffles were a hefty, Belgian-style treat. It was the dash of sea salt that set them apart from the other flavors, offsetting the sweetness of the caramel and making for a surprisingly decadent breakfast.
The Thick & Fluffy Salted Caramel Waffles were first introduced in 2020 alongside the returning Eggo Apple Cinnamon. Unfortunately, they met an equally bleak fate. In 2022, Eggo confirmed that the waffles were discontinued after months of complaints from fans about the waffles being tough to find in-store. This sparked an outpouring of frustration on social media, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user summing up the sentiment with one direct statement at the Eggo powers that be: "I pray y'all never know peace."
No reason was ever given for this discontinuation, with Eggo instead promoting its Thick & Fluffy Strawberry Cheesecake Waffles as a replacement. The two flavors may not be comparable, but at least they offer a similar level of creative indulgence rather than simply relying on the standard waffle.
Thick & Fluffy Tiramisu
Eggo doesn't hold back with indulgence, with the Thick & Fluffy line typically producing the biggest and best of the bunch. Inspired by the delicious Italian dessert, the Thick & Fluffy Tiramisu Waffles promised to match this reputation. In fact, by infusing a dense waffle with cocoa and roasted coffee flavors, they seemed like a serious contender for Eggo's most decadent waffle yet.
In reality, they proved slightly disappointing, with a common critique being that they lacked in the roasted coffee department and indeed tasted like any standard Eggo once toasted. Perhaps it was this blandness that led to the downfall of the Eggo Thick & Fluffy Tiramisu Waffles. First launched in 2022 at the same time as the Thick & Fluffy Strawberry Cheesecake Waffles, the Tiramisu Waffles have since been scrapped while the former are still clinging on to their spot.
Although Eggo currently offers nothing similar to the Tiramisu Waffles, it has since shared a tiramisu recipe using its Vanilla Bean Belgian-Style Street Waffles, vanilla pudding, mascarpone cheese, espresso, and whipped cream. It may not be as quick and easy as popping an Eggo in the toaster, air fryer, or wherever you prefer to cook your waffles, but it promises a substitute that may be even tastier than the waffle we lost.
Strawberry and Blueberry Waf-fulls
In the early 2000s, Eggo ventured down a new path: stuffed waffles. The brand's creatively named Waf-fulls packed a standard Eggo waffle with fruity fillings such as strawberry and blueberry. The end result was tasty enough, but the Waf-fulls were perhaps more famously known for their unique (or, let's be real, borderline terrifying) advertisements in which a waffle hunted down, attacked, and consumed anthropomorphic fruits. Yes, really.
It's unclear exactly when the Eggo Waf-fulls were removed from shelves. In 2018, Eggo noted that it had been "many years since this classic breakfast wastmade." A few years alter, the chain finally confirmed that it had axed the waffles due to a lack of interest. But judging by the passion of those still requesting their return years later, the Waf-fulls still retain a sizable fanbase that remains hopeful of their eventual return. As the Change.org petition says, "If Rick and Morty could get McDonald's to bring back Mulan Szechuan Sauce, then why can't we get Kellogg and Eggo to bring back this amazingly delicious waffle variety?"
S'mores
Eggo seems to have abandoned its Seasons collection, with the varieties that once made up this seasonal lineup — such as Pumpkin Spice and Confetti (another long-lost) — absent from grocery store shelves in recent years. Eggo S'mores Waffles are no exception. Launched in 2012 as a Target exclusive, the waffles were dotted with chocolate chips, marshmallows, and crumbs of graham crackers in an effort to reimagine the nostalgic summer staple.
While the S'mores Waffles were always a limited edition item, they reappeared in 2013. During their run, the general consensus was that they were extremely tasty but somewhat lacking in marshmallows and chocolate chips, to the point that it was rare to enjoy both in all their gooey glory in the same bite. Despite the positive sentiment, Eggo seems to have since decided not to bring them back for another season, with the official range devoid of the S'mores Waffles today.