Can You Cook Frozen Waffles In The Air Fryer?
If you don't have a lot of counter space and your appliances are fighting for their lives to take up that precious real estate, you should know that there is a lot you can do to use your air fryer to the fullest. From hard-boiling eggs, to reheating leftover pizza, to making toast, there isn't much this appliance can't do. However, as great as it works on frozen foods, can it actually toast up frozen waffles as well as a toaster?
As a matter of fact, it can, and you'll be pleasantly surprised with the results — so much so that you wouldn't be remiss in putting your toaster away for good and permanently replacing it with your air fryer. Try tossing the waffles in for up to four minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, turning them over once the air fryer dings, and then putting them back in for two or three more minutes if they're not done to your liking. The great thing about toasting your waffles in the air fryer is that if you have a larger, toaster oven-shaped appliance, you can do a whole bunch of them all at once, instead of having to toast them by twos and wait around for each batch to finish.
What other non-toaster appliances can you use to make frozen waffles?
Now if you don't have an air fryer and you long to retire your toaster, you can try "toasting" your waffles on the skillet. You'll need plenty of butter and a little patience, but put the pan on medium-high heat, let the butter melt a bit, and then place the waffle in until it's done to your liking on both sides. As it cooks up, it should absorb quite a bit of the butter, so all you need to do is drizzle maple syrup on it when you're serving it up.
You can also use your oven to bake your waffles to your desired toastiness; just add a little sprinkle of water to the tops to promote crispiness. This method does take the longest, because you have to wait for your oven to preheat, then it takes seven to 10 minutes for the waffles to actually bake, depending on how "done" you want them. But the plus side is that, if you have a large baking sheet or multiple baking sheets, you can cook up many waffles all at once, making this method ideal for a crowd (perfect for one of those popular brunch meals everyone loves so much).