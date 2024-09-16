Can You Cook Frozen Waffles In The Air Fryer?

If you don't have a lot of counter space and your appliances are fighting for their lives to take up that precious real estate, you should know that there is a lot you can do to use your air fryer to the fullest. From hard-boiling eggs, to reheating leftover pizza, to making toast, there isn't much this appliance can't do. However, as great as it works on frozen foods, can it actually toast up frozen waffles as well as a toaster?

As a matter of fact, it can, and you'll be pleasantly surprised with the results — so much so that you wouldn't be remiss in putting your toaster away for good and permanently replacing it with your air fryer. Try tossing the waffles in for up to four minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, turning them over once the air fryer dings, and then putting them back in for two or three more minutes if they're not done to your liking. The great thing about toasting your waffles in the air fryer is that if you have a larger, toaster oven-shaped appliance, you can do a whole bunch of them all at once, instead of having to toast them by twos and wait around for each batch to finish.