11 Famous Brands Behind Walmart's Great Value Products

If you're a regular Walmart shopper, then you've probably purchased a fair number of Great Value products over the course of your adult life. They're reliably cheaper than name-brand products, and often, you can't even tell the difference. Many customers say Great Value products taste just as good if not better than the name brand.

Walmart officially debuted the Great Value brand in 1993 and, by the late 2000s, it had become the largest food brand in sales and volume nationwide. You're not going to find merely a hundred different Great Value products when you walk inside the store; you're going to find more than a hundred different Great Value product categories. It takes a lot of manpower and resources to make all those products, and it's not like there are Walmart factories and farms all across the country that are churning them out.

Instead, Walmart relies on other manufacturers to supply it with Great Value products, and then it simply slaps on the Great Value logo. In some cases, those manufacturers are also the ones making the name-brand versions of the same foods. So, the reason you can't tell any difference between your can of name-brand peas and the Great Value option might just be because there's literally no difference at all. Same peas, different label. Don't believe us? Here are a handful of the famous brands behind Walmart's Great Value products.