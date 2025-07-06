The Company Behind Walmart's Great Value Ice Cream Is Bigger Than You Might Expect

Walmart shoppers know that the corporate giant has its own house brand called Great Value. And shoppers on a budget know that this brand, found amongst the scores of other name brands that Walmart carries, is often priced lower than the others. In my personal experience, the Great Value brand is just as good as fancier brands. Come to find out, this is because some of these fancier brands actually make Great Value brand products. For example, Sara Lee makes Great Value breads, and Kellogg's (whose major cereal recall took millions of boxes off shelves) produces some Great Value cereals. When it comes to Walmart's ice creams, a company called Wells Dairy has been churning out the Great Value brand for decades. You may not recognize the name, but you'll know many of the ice creams it makes.

Located in Le Mars, Iowa, which is also known as the Ice Cream Capital of the World, Wells Dairy (which is now officially called Wells Enterprises) began in 1913 as a horse-drawn wagon milk delivery service. In 1925, it began making ice cream and hasn't stopped. Not only does Wells Dairy make Great Value ice cream, but it also produces the frozen treats for Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop, and Blue Ribbon Classics. The dairy manufacturer is so huge that overall production requires a 900,000 square foot plant and a freezer that is 12 stories tall. And this is just in Le Mars; the company also has a production facility in New York. Overall, Wells Dairy makes over 150 million gallons of ice cream every year.