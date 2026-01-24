The Major Name Brand Behind Walmart's Great Value Bread

When Walmart launched the Great Value private label in 1993 it was to provide shoppers with high-quality groceries and home products that didn't break the bank. But behind the Great Value label are often brands like the one that makes the Cheesecake Factory's famous brown bread — Sara Lee. Sara Lee is the name brand that makes Walmart's Great Value Bread along with other Great Value items, including coffee and K-Cups. Sara Lee makes the white bread, whole wheat bread, and sourdough bread sold under the grocery giant's private label.

Recalls are one way to discover what brands are behind private labels. In 2015, Bimbo Bakeries (which owns Sara Lee) recalled several bread products, including Great Value Bread, after a light bulb broke; leading to concerns over the presence of glass. When perusing the aisles of Walmart, don't be surprised when you find both Great Value and Sara Lee labels on bread packaging. You won't, however, find the same price points. A loaf of white bread from the Great Value label will run you around $1.20, depending on your area, while a loaf of classic white bread from Sara Lee costs $2.62. Despite the price and packaging differences, the ingredients are largely the same. With ingredients and quality consistent between them, some may wonder why customers bother with brand labels in the first place.