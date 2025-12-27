Why Walmart's Great Value Milk Is So Cheap

Whether it's your favorite or least favorite grocery store, Walmart has made itself one of the best grocery store chains for budget shoppers — especially with modern grocery prices changing the way we shop. The milk you once only got from your favorite local grocer now costs twice as much as Walmart's Great Value brand, which may make you head to Walmart just to save some money. Walmart can maintain low milk costs in a high-cost world because the company began opening its own milk processing facilities in 2018. The first facility opened in Indiana and produces half-gallon, gallon, whole milk, 2%, 1%, skim plain, and chocolate milk. Each is processed to be sold under the Great Value label.

Since the Indiana facility, Walmart has opened another one in Georgia, and one in Texas is set to open in 2026. The facilities will purchase the milk from a few dozen local farms within a range of a few hundred miles from the plant. Each processing plant will employ around 200 people and contract around 100 truck drivers. While the cost of Walmart-owned processing facilities sounds expensive, it actually benefits Walmart in a lot of ways through large state-provided tax breaks and the ability to cut out middlemen entirely. These cost savings allow Walmart to slash the prices on Great Value milk enough to bring customers into the store who are likely to purchase more than just milk during their visit.