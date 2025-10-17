The Differences Between Walmart's Great Value And Bettergoods Brands

Walmart is no stranger to private labels, with names like Parent's Choice, Equate, and Marketside only available at one of its over 4,600 stores in the U.S. Perhaps the most popular among the Walmart brands, though, is Great Value. The third brand to be introduced by the company (after Ol' Roy in 1983 and Sam's Choice in 1991), Great Value hit the shelves in 1993 and is recognizable even to those who don't frequent the grocery giant's stores.

Walmart hasn't slowed down on introducing its own product lines either. In spring 2024, the company introduced a new label called bettergoods. With most Walmart labels, it's fairly easy to note the differences between the rest. Ol' Roy is pet-focused, while Parent's Choice revolves around products for the care of babies and young children. However, the introduction of bettergoods may leave a few shoppers confused as to how it's different from labels like Great Value. After all, they both have food that's packaged under their names. Instead of scratching your head in the middle of a grocery aisle, take a look here to learn what the real differences are between Walmart's Great Value and bettergoods brands.