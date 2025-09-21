The Most Overpriced Foods At Walmart, According To Customers
Walmart may not have the reputation of a particularly expensive grocer, but its slogan's promise to consistently offer low prices doesn't always deliver. Hidden among those bargains are foods with sneaky price tags or misleading packaging that leave shoppers feeling ripped off. Unfortunately, some customers have learned these lessons the hard way, but we're here to save you that frustration.
To determine some of Walmart's most overpriced foods, we've turned to some of the customers who've experienced these pricey shocks for themselves. Of course, prices vary depending on location and season. But after scouring reviews and Reddit forums, we noticed certain foods were consistently flagged for costing more than they should. Shoppers felt these items suffered from shrinkflation, had disappointing quality, or were available for lower prices elsewhere. In other words, shopping at a perceived discount retailer doesn't always guarantee a discount. Before you load up your cart, here are 12 Walmart foods fellow shoppers say aren't worth the money.
Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate
From the outside, Dubai chocolate looks like your standard chocolate bar, but the green filling inside Dubai chocolate? That's typically a blend of craveworthy pistachio cream and crunchy kataifi (or kadayif) pastry. This decadent Middle Eastern-inspired combo started going viral in late 2023, sparking copycats from several candy makers, including Lindt. Walmart now stocks Lindt's Dubai Style Chocolate, but according to shoppers, no amount of novelty (or pistachio) justifies the eye-popping price.
How high are we talking? We've seen single 5.3-ounce bars selling for roughly $15, which breaks down to around an entire dollar per bite. We've also spotted two-packs listed online for nearly $50. At the time of this article, that two-pack had no reviews, likely because few people are willing to shell out that much for chocolate (and the fact that they can buy two single bars for less).
The feedback that does exist specifically claims this item is overpriced, especially given the quality. Customers have complained that the chocolate tasted cheap, with little to no pistachio flavor, and not nearly enough of that quintessential filling that makes Dubai chocolates so craveable in the first place. So, unless Lindt decides to start sprinkling in gold flakes, the markup feels like outright extortion.
Funyuns
Funyuns might be fun to eat, but their price at Walmart is anything but. A 6-ounce bag goes for around $4.82, which breaks down to approximately $0.80 per ounce. In some areas, customers have reported paying as much as $5.50 for a similar-sized bag. Even stranger, the smaller 5.25-ounce bag seems to cost the same amount, meaning you're actually paying more per ounce.
In reviews on the Walmart website, customers have complained about price hikes over the years. As one user put it, "These were about half the price 2 years ago." Another complained, "Why are Funyuns more cents per ounce then bacon/all meat? That's ridiculous." It's a classic case of shrinkflation, leaving customers noticeably frustrated.
Adding to the problem is the fact that, as a brand, Funyuns doesn't have many competitors. Funyuns seems to have a monopoly, and its products are priced similarly elsewhere, including at Target and on Amazon. Trader Joe's Sour Cream & Onion Rings come close as an alternative. But although we consider them one of Trader Joe's best snacks, they're not actually much cheaper. At $1.99 for a 2.5-ounce bag, the math still works out to nearly $0.80 per ounce. If you're a fan of that standout Funyun flavor, you might have to begrudgingly shell out the cash.
Great Value Pure Maple Syrup
One of the benefits of shopping Walmart's store-brand, Great Value, is scoring items that taste just as good (or sometimes even better) than name brands, but for less money. Fans rave about items such as Great Value Hazelnut Spread and Honey Nut O's, both of which consistently beat out pricier competitors. But when it comes to Great Value Pure Maple Syrup, shoppers aren't as excited.
Instead of being a budget-friendly pantry staple, this syrup has earned a reputation for being surprisingly overpriced. Maple syrup is naturally on the pricier side, but customers have noticed Walmart's version doesn't even try to compete. A 12.5-ounce bottle of Great Value Maple Syrup runs about $8, which is roughly $2.50 more than Aldi's nearly identical product. Walmart's larger 32-ounce jug sells for $16, yet Costco undercuts it with an even bigger 33.8-ounce jug for just $15.
These price differences might not seem huge at first, but for a product line that's supposed to represent savings, the savings gap is disappointing. Syrup lovers looking to sweeten their pancakes without draining their wallets may want to check out other retailers or explore our ranking of the best and worst store-bought maple syrups for better value.
Fresh meat
Many budget shoppers assume fresh meat is the economical choice over frozen or precooked options. But at Walmart, that logic doesn't always hold up. In fact, raw meat comes up again and again in customer feedback as one of the retailer's most overpriced food items.
Walmart sells a variety of fresh meats, including chicken breasts and thighs, burger patties, steaks, and ground beef (which is also among Aldi's most overpriced foods, according to customers). However, one Reddit user conducted a grocery haul at both Aldi and Walmart, purchasing similar items. The side-by-side comparison found that Walmart's prices were about 60% higher. Many fellow customers chimed in, sharing that the price of meat played a big part in this cost difference.
On the same thread, some customers admitted that while Walmart's pricier steaks were passable, the cost simply wasn't worth it. As one put it, "The cost difference usually means we get them from Aldi." Others were far less forgiving about Walmart's quality, with comments like, "Our [Walmart's] meat is insanely high [and] most of the time they are brown and/or green even," and another bluntly adding, "I don't do Walmart steak... they always look sad at my local Walmart."
Honeycrisp apples
As the name suggests, Honeycrisp apples have a crisp bite and slight sweetness, and are a popular type that typically stores well. While Walmart shoppers don't have a vendetta against this apple variety, per se, they do have qualms with the pricing and quality of its Honeycrisp apples.
According to shoppers, a 3-pound bag of Honeycrisp apples at Walmart has jumped from around $4.98 to over $10 in some regions as of 2025. Singles are apparently priced as high as $2.73 each, while other varieties, like Cosmic Crisp, sell for considerably less. In reviews on the Walmart website, customers have vented their frustrations over paying premium prices for fruit that often arrives bruised or worse. One shopper summed it up perfectly: "The apples substituted had three rotted apples in the bag, which as the adage goes, makes the price even more expensive for the amount of edible apples left."
Between the steep price hikes and the all-too-common occurrence of a bad apple, it's no wonder customers are questioning the value. Even if you feel the cost is worth it, nobody wants to fall victim to buying rotten fruit. If you do choose to purchase Honeycrisp apples from Walmart, you may want to pick them up in person to avoid the common mistakes everyone makes when buying produce at the grocery store, like forgetting to check the fruit's smell, color, and sheen.
Lemons
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! That is, unless you buy your lemons at Walmart, which makes it hard to stay so optimistic. Customers consistently report that Walmart's lemons are both undersized and overpriced. Several shoppers claim to have received itty-bitty lemons with very little juice inside, while others felt the lemons were harvested too early to be useful.
The pricing only adds insult to injury. At roughly $0.68 apiece, Walmart's lemons can cost more than the larger, juicier options sold by its competitors. As one Walmart shopper bluntly shared in a review on the store's website, "These 2 lemons were the smallest we ever received from Walmart, and the price was one of the highest."
Paying a premium for lemons that yield barely a drizzle? You're bound to feel squeezed, especially when stores like Aldi or local grocers offer better value for fresher fruit. Of course, juice and sheer size aren't the only things lemons are good for. But unless your main objective is finding creative ways to use citrus peels, we'd be wary of Walmart's lemons.
Organic produce
Organic produce is naturally more expensive because farming to meet those organic standards takes extra time, effort, and land, often resulting in smaller yields. But there's a difference between expensive and overpriced. We're happy to pay a fair premium for quality, but according to many Walmart shoppers, the chain's Marketside line of organic fruits and veggies isn't exactly fairly priced.
Customers claim Walmart's premium price tag is higher than that of other retailers, especially for smaller, poor-quality products. Its organic cucumbers have been described as half the size, yet double the price, and reviewers claim that the strawberries often arrive small, underwhelming, or even moldy. Meanwhile, Marketside's organic cauliflower heads have been compared to the size of a baseball, yet ring up at more than $4 each.
It seems like these complaints aren't unfounded. There are actually numbers to back up their claims. A Consumers' Checkbook analysis of organic produce prices across Washington-area grocery stores found Walmart to be 12% higher than the regional average. In fact, when it came to organic produce, Walmart came out as the most expensive retailer surveyed, beating out the likes of Whole Foods, Safeway, and Aldi.
Fresh shrimp with sauce
In the summer of 2025, customers noted that prices for Walmart's fresh shrimp with sauce had skyrocketed from $4.98 to $9.99. That's a jaw-dropping jump of more than 100%, so it's not totally surprising that some considered this price hike borderline robbery. Some argue this is just the free market at work and shoppers can always choose another protein, but many see it as a sign of something bigger. After all, everyday grocery items continue increasing in price, but wages? According to shoppers, those are falling far behind.
We weren't surprised to see shoppers complaining about this shrimpflation, seeing how shrimp made our list of grocery store items that are increasing in cost. High tariffs and a limited domestic supply have pushed prices up across the board. Luckily, these price jumps don't impact all seafood. An NPR analysis in early 2025 found that Great Value pink salmon fillets are actually dropping in price. So, if you've been priced out of shrimp, you just might want to consider switching up your seafood game and cooking some delicious salmon steaks instead.
Jack Link's Beef Jerky
Beef jerky is the quintessential road trip, hiking, and camping snack. But if you're setting off for a long adventure, we wouldn't stock up at Walmart — at least not with Jack Link's Beef Jerky. When it comes to this brand's beef jerky in varieties such as Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili, Flamin' Hot, or the classic Original and Teriyaki packs, customers agree that the flavor is solid, but the price tag is harder to chew than the jerky itself. One Walmart shopper summed it up well: "The taste is good but there's hardly anything in the bag! Expensive snack!"
Nine snack packs of Jack Link's Original and Teriyaki Beef Jerky cost $15.97 ($2 per ounce), while the 2.65-ounce bags of Doritos or Flamin-Hot flavored jerky are $5.48 (which also works out to just over $2 an ounce). Considering it's made from meat, jerky naturally tends to be pricier than snacks like chips or fruit. But at Walmart's price point, people expect at least a little more bang for their buck. One Walmart shopper was so disappointed by the small portion of tiny meat chunks that they were in disbelief at any positive commentary, claiming these reviews must be fake.
Great Value Baking Cocoa
Baking enthusiasts would argue that cocoa powder is a kitchen staple. It's absolutely necessary for those melt-in-your-mouth brownies or extra indulgent hot chocolate. It can also be used in a multitude of savory dishes, with cocoa powder adding depth and intensity to your chili. But at Walmart, customers say the only thing getting deeper is the dent in their wallets.
Shoppers claim the Great Value brand of cocoa powder has quickly climbed in price. In February 2025, a customer saw the price go from $2.94 to $4.56 in the span of just one week. They hoped the price would drop, but sadly, that same 8-ounce tub now sits at around $5 at the time of writing.
Some disillusioned shoppers immediately blamed tariffs. Other cocoa products have faced similar increases, even beyond Walmart. Shoppers noticed that Valentine's Day chocolates were much more expensive in 2025 than in years past, which wasn't solely about tariffs, but also due to increased production costs caused by the impact of bad weather and disease on cocoa-growing regions.
Fritos Original Corn Chips
Fritos Original Corn Chips in the 3.375-ounce bag are a best seller, but you wouldn't know it from the reviews. Customers love the taste but not the price, claiming that the bag is far too expensive for its size. Sure, the ounces are printed right on the packaging, but most shoppers don't calculate chip weight before checkout. Plus, carrying that decimal to the thousandths place is deceiving. When you see that many numbers, your brain assumes you're getting a substantial portion.
Online buyers especially felt duped, saying the product photos made the bag look much larger than what actually arrived. Even label-readers were annoyed since the bag claims to hold 3.5 servings, but most agreed it felt more like a single-serving snack. It's not just about perception, either. The math doesn't lie, and the numbers sting. At $2.38 for 3.375 ounces, this bag runs about $0.70 per ounce. Compare that to the smaller 1-ounce bag, which sells for $0.48. You actually pay more per ounce when you buy the bigger bag, which is the opposite of what shoppers expect. Normally, buying in bulk means a discount, especially since it requires less packaging. Unfortunately, Fritos Original in the 3.375-ounce bag seems to be the exception to this rule.
Baby formula
Unlike most items on this list, baby formula isn't exactly an optional grocery item. It's an absolute necessity for many. As such, parents often turn to Walmart, which is typically an affordable option, in hopes of finding appropriately priced baby formula. But despite Walmart's bulk-buying power, parents feel brands like Enfamil and Alimentum are still overpriced.
Most customers praise the product itself. The formula works, babies are fed, and parents are grateful for that. It's solely the sticker shock that leaves them grumbling, with some accusing Walmart of price gouging. To be fair, Walmart isn't the worst or only offender here. Customers admit that baby formula is overpriced everywhere, arguing that pricing laws should be instated for these essential foods. Some even claim that the cost of baby formula is impacting their thought process on having a second child.
Methodology
To identify Walmart's most overpriced foods, we dug through customer feedback across the store's reviews, Reddit threads, and Facebook discussions. We focused on products that repeatedly drew complaints for their price tags, causing customers to feel ripped off. Prices change over time, so to keep things relevant, only comments from the past three years were included.
As we read these reviews, we noted the many reasons why customers felt overcharged, including shrinkflation, poor quality, misleading packaging, and a high price per ounce. We also cross-checked Walmart's online prices against competitors such as Aldi and Costco to see how they stacked up. When Walmart offered the same item in different sizes or similar alternatives, we broke it down by price per ounce. This helped confirm whether shoppers were actually paying a premium or just feeling sticker shock.