The Most Overpriced Foods At Walmart, According To Customers

From the outside, Dubai chocolate looks like your standard chocolate bar, but the green filling inside Dubai chocolate? That's typically a blend of craveworthy pistachio cream and crunchy kataifi (or kadayif) pastry. This decadent Middle Eastern-inspired combo started going viral in late 2023, sparking copycats from several candy makers, including Lindt. Walmart now stocks Lindt's Dubai Style Chocolate, but according to shoppers, no amount of novelty (or pistachio) justifies the eye-popping price.

How high are we talking? We've seen single 5.3-ounce bars selling for roughly $15, which breaks down to around an entire dollar per bite. We've also spotted two-packs listed online for nearly $50. At the time of this article, that two-pack had no reviews, likely because few people are willing to shell out that much for chocolate (and the fact that they can buy two single bars for less).

The feedback that does exist specifically claims this item is overpriced, especially given the quality. Customers have complained that the chocolate tasted cheap, with little to no pistachio flavor, and not nearly enough of that quintessential filling that makes Dubai chocolates so craveable in the first place. So, unless Lindt decides to start sprinkling in gold flakes, the markup feels like outright extortion.