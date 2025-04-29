11 Reasons To Stop Throwing Away Citrus Peels

The next time you eat an orange or slice up a lime for your margarita, put the citrus peels in your freezer rather than the trash bin. Peels make up approximately 20% of the citrus fruit, so getting rid of them wastes money as well as opportunities to get creative in the kitchen. Although citrus peels in vibrant hues of yellow, green, and orange add pops of color to drinks, they can do so much more than garnish a glass. The peels contain natural essential oils that can add zesty flavor to a variety of different foods and drinks. Highly aromatic, citrus peels will also infuse your home with a fresh scent.

For the best results, freeze your leftover citrus peels in airtight containers until you're ready to use them. Not only will this technique keep the peels fresher for a longer period, but they'll also be easy to grate into your favorite recipe or cocktail, among many other things. Simply remove the amount of peels that you need, and leave the rest in the freezer for later use. When peeling any type of citrus fruit, such as mandarin oranges, tangerines, Meyer lemons, or Key limes, don't press down too hard with the peeler, or you may end up with too much of the bitter-tasting pith attached. If you're looking for a citrus peeling hack, TikTok's orange peeling trick is almost too good to be true. Also, always thoroughly rinse your citrus before peeling it, as the fruit may be covered in a food-grade wax.