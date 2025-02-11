How Are Key Limes Different From The Regular Variety?

Key limes may take their name from the Florida Keys, but their history stretches back much further. Originally brought to the Americas in the 16th century by Spanish explorers, key limes thrive in tropical and subtropical climates like Florida and California. However, the majority of commercial key lime production today takes place outside of the United States: Mexico produces key limes year-round thanks to its warmer climate, making it one of the largest suppliers of this citrus fruit.

The real issue is getting them to markets outside tropical regions. Their thin, delicate skin is easily bruised, making them more perishable (if kept at room temperature, you should try to consume them within a few days) and harder to transport. This fragility also means they're less likely to show up in grocery stores, especially when they're out of season in the U.S.

If you end up being able to get your hands on some key limes , you'll find them delicious and versatile. Persian limes dominate most kitchens, but key limes are still a prized ingredient for those who appreciate their sharp, distinct flavor.