TikTok's Orange Peeling Trick Is Almost Too Good To Be True

First propagated in the U.S. during the 16th century, modern oranges are widely consumed in a variety of ways including orange juice, orange-flavored desserts, and citrus-forward salads (some people even eat them in the shower). But perhaps the best way to eat an orange is the simplest — peeled and cut into slices. This preparation is a quintessential halftime snack for soccer teams and is a tasty way to rehydrate and get some essential vitamins. However, while the health benefits of oranges might be well-known, the most effective way to peel them is still up for debate. Is it even possible to de-rind this zesty fruit without a peeler or without getting bits of skin under your nails?

As a matter of fact, it is. One creator on TikTok has revealed an incredibly straightforward way to effortlessly peel an orange. Just cut the fruit down the middle with a sharp knife then take one half and push the center of the peel inwards, turning the fruit neatly inside out. This loosens and separates the orange segments along their natural lines. You can then easily peel the bite-size pieces off the skin. It's basically magic, and you won't have to ruin your nails to enjoy some refreshing fruit.