TikTok's Orange Peeling Trick Is Almost Too Good To Be True
First propagated in the U.S. during the 16th century, modern oranges are widely consumed in a variety of ways including orange juice, orange-flavored desserts, and citrus-forward salads (some people even eat them in the shower). But perhaps the best way to eat an orange is the simplest — peeled and cut into slices. This preparation is a quintessential halftime snack for soccer teams and is a tasty way to rehydrate and get some essential vitamins. However, while the health benefits of oranges might be well-known, the most effective way to peel them is still up for debate. Is it even possible to de-rind this zesty fruit without a peeler or without getting bits of skin under your nails?
As a matter of fact, it is. One creator on TikTok has revealed an incredibly straightforward way to effortlessly peel an orange. Just cut the fruit down the middle with a sharp knife then take one half and push the center of the peel inwards, turning the fruit neatly inside out. This loosens and separates the orange segments along their natural lines. You can then easily peel the bite-size pieces off the skin. It's basically magic, and you won't have to ruin your nails to enjoy some refreshing fruit.
More ways to peel an orange without a peeler
If you don't have an orange peeler at home, you can certainly make do with a regular kitchen knife (just please don't eat your orange like an apple, rind and all). One peeling method is to cut off both the top and bottom ends of your orange. Place one flat end on your cutting board then slice downward around the sides of the fruit, following the natural curve and cutting as close to the flesh as you can get without removing too much of it. Rotate the orange, shaving off the peel as you go, until the entire skin is removed.
Another method uses both a knife and a spoon. Take your knife and make a slit around the center of the orange. Insert your spoon handle under the skin and work it around the upper part of the orange until the top peel layer lifts off. You can then use the rind to brace your hand while you repeat the process on the other side.