The Simple Rice Cooker Mistake You Can Easily Avoid

If it's already too late and you're looking at a cooker full of undercooked or overly mushy rice, there are a few things you can try. For undercooked rice with no water left, transfer the grains to a pot, add in ¼ cup of boiling water, and cook it with the lid on for a few minutes on low heat. Let it sit off the heat for another 10 minutes before removing the lid and fluffing the rice. If your rice has cooked for too long without water and turns out burnt, you can either salvage what you can or embrace the charred pieces and use them for a dish like rice chips or crispy Persian rice.

Overcooked, mushy rice can happen if you add too much water or if you don't rinse the rice beforehand. Rinsing washes away any excess starches, which will make the rice stick together if not removed. If your rice is mushy due to excess water, drain it out and continue cooking the rice on a low heat setting until the moisture evaporates and the rice is cooked to your liking. Unsalvageable rice can be repurposed by adding it to soups and meatballs or making sticky rice pudding. So, while saving your rice is an option, it's best to avoid the headache by correctly measuring your ratios.