The Simple Rice Cooker Mistake You Can Easily Avoid
Rice cookers are a serious game changer for those of us who cook rice often. The small appliance makes it easy to set and forget; it's relatively mess-free, and it gives you perfectly cooked rice every time. This revolutionary Japanese invention can also be used to make beans and pasta, and you can even bake a cake in a rice cooker. But although the machine seems pretty foolproof, there are some mistakes that are hard to fix, like measuring your ingredients incorrectly.
If you're like me and like to eyeball things when cooking, do yourself a favor and stick to the measurements when it comes to your rice and water ratio. Otherwise, you'll have undercooked or, even worse — burnt rice. When cooking short grain or jasmine rice, the recommended ratio is 1 to 1 rice to water, while long grain rice will require a 1 to 2 ratio. Brown rice will generally require up to a 1 to 3 rice-to-water ratio, depending on the type of rice.
How to fix rice that's gone wrong
If it's already too late and you're looking at a cooker full of undercooked or overly mushy rice, there are a few things you can try. For undercooked rice with no water left, transfer the grains to a pot, add in ¼ cup of boiling water, and cook it with the lid on for a few minutes on low heat. Let it sit off the heat for another 10 minutes before removing the lid and fluffing the rice. If your rice has cooked for too long without water and turns out burnt, you can either salvage what you can or embrace the charred pieces and use them for a dish like rice chips or crispy Persian rice.
Overcooked, mushy rice can happen if you add too much water or if you don't rinse the rice beforehand. Rinsing washes away any excess starches, which will make the rice stick together if not removed. If your rice is mushy due to excess water, drain it out and continue cooking the rice on a low heat setting until the moisture evaporates and the rice is cooked to your liking. Unsalvageable rice can be repurposed by adding it to soups and meatballs or making sticky rice pudding. So, while saving your rice is an option, it's best to avoid the headache by correctly measuring your ratios.