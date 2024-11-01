Is It Possible To Bake A Cake In A Rice Cooker?

Since most rice cooker bowls are already nonstick, you don't have to spray them; however, if your bowl has seen better days and is scratched up, you might want to give it a few shots of cooking spray. Your rice cooker might come with a cake setting, and if so, you're pretty much good to go — just put the ingredients in, choose that setting, and let it do its thing.

If your rice cooker doesn't have a cake function, then listen up. Every rice cooker is different, and yours will likely turn from cook to warm before the cake is done baking. If this happens, just continuously flick the setting to cook until your cake finishes. Or your cake might need more than one cooking cycle to set up. In fact, it might need more like two to three cooks, so you can just restart it. While it might not sing when it's finished, you can always do the toothpick check to make sure your cake is done.

If you opt to let it cool in the bowl, you do run the risk of your cake overcooking; it's best to remove the bowl (be careful, it'll be hot) and flip it over a metal cooling rack so that the air can reach every part of the cake and it won't get mushy.