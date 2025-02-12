The Not So Sweet Reason Valentine's Day Chocolate Is Pricey This Year

If you're planning to gift a box of chocolates to your loved one or yourself this Valentine's Day, be prepared to pay a higher price. Unfavorable weather conditions and a cocoa disease that has affected cocoa production in West African countries, where nearly 70% of cocoa is farmed, has created a conundrum for some of the world's leading chocolate companies. This Valentine's Day, shoppers can expect a 10-20% price increase for chocolate (per CNN).

According to a report from Lindt, 2024 was an arduous year for the company, experiencing record-high cocoa costs which subsequently has lead the Swiss brand to raise the prices of their products, a trend consumers can expect to continue into 2025. If you're a fan of Lindt, expect to pay over $20 for one of their premium Valentine's Day chocolate boxes.

Lindt is also the parent company to the renowned chocolate brands, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, and Whitman's. It's safe to expect price hikes from these brands as well. Additionally, Mondelez International, the owner of Cadbury and Toblerone, will also see price hikes in 2025.