Costco Brought Back A Must-Have Treat In Time For Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Costco is upping its selection of holiday treats to help last-minute shoppers convey their heartfelt feelings in the sweetest way. The national retailer knows that nothing says "I love you" quite like a fresh, hand-dipped chocolate strawberry, which is why the classic Valentine's Day dessert is currently available in Coscto's refrigerated section. Club members can pick up plastic clamshell containers of chocolate-covered strawberries drizzled in white chocolate for only $14.99. It looks like there are more than a dozen strawberries in each box, so there are plenty to share with everyone you love.

Costco's hand-dipped chocolate strawberries have long been a favorite with its members. The sweet, heart-shaped fruit pairs perfectly with the rich, indulgent chocolate, and the tiny stripes of white chocolate are pretty darn cute. As videos of the product make the rounds on social media, some folks balked at the price. But others have openly shared their love of this seasonal treat on Instagram, calling them "yummy" and "delicious."