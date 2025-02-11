Costco Brought Back A Must-Have Treat In Time For Valentine's Day
With Valentine's Day around the corner, Costco is upping its selection of holiday treats to help last-minute shoppers convey their heartfelt feelings in the sweetest way. The national retailer knows that nothing says "I love you" quite like a fresh, hand-dipped chocolate strawberry, which is why the classic Valentine's Day dessert is currently available in Coscto's refrigerated section. Club members can pick up plastic clamshell containers of chocolate-covered strawberries drizzled in white chocolate for only $14.99. It looks like there are more than a dozen strawberries in each box, so there are plenty to share with everyone you love.
Costco's hand-dipped chocolate strawberries have long been a favorite with its members. The sweet, heart-shaped fruit pairs perfectly with the rich, indulgent chocolate, and the tiny stripes of white chocolate are pretty darn cute. As videos of the product make the rounds on social media, some folks balked at the price. But others have openly shared their love of this seasonal treat on Instagram, calling them "yummy" and "delicious."
Stock up on Valentine's Day treats at Costco
If you want to surprise your significant other with a Valentine's Day treat, Costco has plenty of options that fit the bill. In addition to the hand-dipped strawberries, chocolate lovers will enjoy the 14-piece set of Godiva chocolates filled with caramel, raspberry, or chocolate ganache (not to be confused with chocolate mousse) or the huge bag of Ghirardelli chocolate hearts that come in several flavors. Costco's new double chocolate bakery cookies are great, too.
For your lover that isn't a chocolate lover, look for the cute bento gift box from Sugarfina, which features plenty of pretty gummy candies. You can also grab a box of heart-shaped macarons, strawberry yogurt-covered pretzels, or sugar cookies with heart-shaped sprinkles. You can even make a whole meal out of some pink and white, heart-shaped cheese ravioli and Costco's fan-favorite pasta sauce! When it comes to declaring your love through delicious treats, Costco has you covered.