The Bitter Ingredient That Adds Depth Of Flavor To Your Chili

During the winter months when the temps drop, the wind picks up, and I'm looking for a cozy comfort meal, homemade chili is always the answer. Chili steps in like a backup quarterback whenever groceries are low or I don't feel like cooking a more lavish dinner. It's simple, quick, and I can make it on autopilot, substituting protein, beans, and veggies depending on what I have on hand. Call me a creature of habit, but I like using the same blend of seasonings (spoiler alert: it's a packet of taco seasoning) to create a warm, slightly spicy flavor. I add fresh chives or a dollop of Greek yogurt in place of sour cream for a protein boost and call it a meal.

Apparently, there's a key ingredient that transforms basic chili into an aromatic, deeply indulgent dining experience that I've been neglecting for years. (That's about to change!) Unsweetened cocoa powder is the perfect mix-in for coffee, cakes, cookies and, — you guessed it — chili.