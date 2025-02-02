The Bitter Ingredient That Adds Depth Of Flavor To Your Chili
During the winter months when the temps drop, the wind picks up, and I'm looking for a cozy comfort meal, homemade chili is always the answer. Chili steps in like a backup quarterback whenever groceries are low or I don't feel like cooking a more lavish dinner. It's simple, quick, and I can make it on autopilot, substituting protein, beans, and veggies depending on what I have on hand. Call me a creature of habit, but I like using the same blend of seasonings (spoiler alert: it's a packet of taco seasoning) to create a warm, slightly spicy flavor. I add fresh chives or a dollop of Greek yogurt in place of sour cream for a protein boost and call it a meal.
Apparently, there's a key ingredient that transforms basic chili into an aromatic, deeply indulgent dining experience that I've been neglecting for years. (That's about to change!) Unsweetened cocoa powder is the perfect mix-in for coffee, cakes, cookies and, — you guessed it — chili.
Put Cocoa Powder in Your Chili
In Central American and Mexican cuisines, chiles and unsweetened cocoa powder (not to be confused with Dutch cocoa powder) have a long history of creating magical, rich flavors in sauces, entrees, and hot chocolate beverages. Both ingredients grow naturally in these areas, and together, they add a deeper, more complex flavor profile. In small amounts, unsweetened cocoa powder does not make homemade chili taste sweet, but it can enhance the warm spices and savory notes that already exist. For vegetarian chilis, cocoa powder replaces protein by adding a decadent layer of earthy mushroom notes.
To use unsweetened cocoa powder at home, sprinkle 1 tablespoon into your chili, then stir well to combine. Let the chili simmer for two or three minutes, then give it a taste test. Remember the goal is to elevate existing flavors, not overpower them. If you don't notice more depth of flavor, you can add up to 1 more extra tablespoon and stir again. Serve up a bowl, garnish with your favorite toppings, and enjoy.