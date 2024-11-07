The Delectable Mix-In Your Coffee Grounds Need
Around a billion people, or 12.6% of the world's population, consume at least one cup of coffee daily. That may not seem like a lot in the grand scheme of things, but that's quite a few coffee drinkers. The average person consumes 2.7 cups in the United States alone, so the buzz is real over here.
Some people have a ritualistic way of preparing their coffee, while others, like me, are perfectly content with a simple black coffee to start their day. As long as there's coffee available, I'm a happy camper. But for those who enjoy adding a boost to your morning Cup O' Joe, you'll be glad to know there's a delicious ingredient you can use right at home. A bonus? It's probably in your cupboard already.
Cocoa powder is often a popular baking ingredient because of its savory, chocolatey taste, but it can also elevate a cup of coffee. Fear not for those of you who tend to avoid sugary drinks; adding cocoa powder to your coffee grounds will only enhance the coffee's natural bitter flavor rather than mute it.
Adding cocoa powder to your coffee
Starting with the brewing process, you'll want to combine the cocoa powder with your ground coffee of choice. As mentioned, brewing them together will bring out the coffee's nutty flavors and the cocoa powder's deep chocolate notes. A good jumping-off point is using 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder for every 1 tablespoon of coffee grounds. After tasting the brew, if it seems like there's too much cocoa powder or the brew is still too bitter, try using more or less to balance things out. You'll figure out what's right for you when it comes to the ideal cup of coffee when using cocoa powder.
While cocoa powder is an excellent addition to your morning coffee grounds, there are alternatives to try, like leftover crushed eggshells or a packet of sweetener. Like cocoa powder, you can add one or the other right into your coffee grounds to minimize the coffee's natural acidity or to get a sweeter brew.