The Delectable Mix-In Your Coffee Grounds Need

Around a billion people, or 12.6% of the world's population, consume at least one cup of coffee daily. That may not seem like a lot in the grand scheme of things, but that's quite a few coffee drinkers. The average person consumes 2.7 cups in the United States alone, so the buzz is real over here.

Some people have a ritualistic way of preparing their coffee, while others, like me, are perfectly content with a simple black coffee to start their day. As long as there's coffee available, I'm a happy camper. But for those who enjoy adding a boost to your morning Cup O' Joe, you'll be glad to know there's a delicious ingredient you can use right at home. A bonus? It's probably in your cupboard already.

Cocoa powder is often a popular baking ingredient because of its savory, chocolatey taste, but it can also elevate a cup of coffee. Fear not for those of you who tend to avoid sugary drinks; adding cocoa powder to your coffee grounds will only enhance the coffee's natural bitter flavor rather than mute it.