Hear Us Out: Crushed Eggshells Are The Secret To Better Cups Of Coffee

If you like to eat eggs in the morning along with your coffee, you might as well give this method a try since the eggshells are there for the taking. First, you'll want to remove any raw egg from the insides of the shells; rinse them with vinegar first and then water before gently drying them and finally crushing them. Place the crushed shells in with your coffee grounds and brew as normal.

Use shells from raw, uncooked eggs, as boiled eggshells can leave an eggy flavor in your drink due to the sulfur that's released when eggs are cooked. If you're concerned about salmonella, you should stick with a brewing method that requires boiling water, like French press, as boiling water will disinfect any bacteria on the shell. Commercially sold eggs are also required to be washed by the producers to avoid the risk of salmonella.

There's a similar coffee known as Swedish egg coffee that's particularly popular in the Midwest, but it uses an entire raw egg mixed with coffee grounds, resulting in a seriously unappetizing-looking concoction that you put into boiling water. The mixture basically acts as a filter, absorbing bitter flavors and the coffee grounds, so when it's removed, you have a chunk-free, great-tasting beverage. By using crushed eggshells instead, you avoid those steps and the unappealing visuals, still ending up with smooth, clean-tasting coffee that you can enjoy black or fixed up with creamers, syrups, and sugars.

