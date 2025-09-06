The Company That's Likely Behind Trader Joe's Popular Grainless Granola

Just because Trader Joe's has earned itself the title of the most trusted grocery store in America doesn't mean there aren't a few secrets customers are itching to be let in on. Many of the company's private-label products are actually other brands in disguise, and it can be nearly impossible to find out which brands are hidden behind the quirky Trader Joe's packaging.

As for the popular Trader Joe's Grainless Granola, the answer may be found in a food recall. In 2017, Wildway LLC issued a voluntary recall on several of its grainless granola products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes. The announcement came shortly after a supplier for Wildway informed the company that an ingredient in the product was potentially contaminated with the dangerous organism. The recall spanned the entire United States and included a familiar name: Trader Joe's. Trader Joe's issued a recall on its grainless granola at that same time.

While no illnesses were reported during the 2017 recall, temporarily pulling the product from the shelves was the best way to keep consumers safe. At the time of writing, the TJ's grain-free granola — which features almonds, coconut, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds — is still being sold.