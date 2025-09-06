The Company That's Likely Behind Trader Joe's Popular Grainless Granola
Just because Trader Joe's has earned itself the title of the most trusted grocery store in America doesn't mean there aren't a few secrets customers are itching to be let in on. Many of the company's private-label products are actually other brands in disguise, and it can be nearly impossible to find out which brands are hidden behind the quirky Trader Joe's packaging.
As for the popular Trader Joe's Grainless Granola, the answer may be found in a food recall. In 2017, Wildway LLC issued a voluntary recall on several of its grainless granola products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes. The announcement came shortly after a supplier for Wildway informed the company that an ingredient in the product was potentially contaminated with the dangerous organism. The recall spanned the entire United States and included a familiar name: Trader Joe's. Trader Joe's issued a recall on its grainless granola at that same time.
While no illnesses were reported during the 2017 recall, temporarily pulling the product from the shelves was the best way to keep consumers safe. At the time of writing, the TJ's grain-free granola — which features almonds, coconut, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds — is still being sold.
Why does Trader Joe's disguise its products?
Trader Joe's orders much of its private label products from third-party manufacturers and keeps it a secret as much as possible. Many of the manufacturers that do business with Trader Joe's even sell the products under their own name for a higher dollar amount. Often, the only way to know which manufacturers are behind certain products is to check recalls or ingredient lists. So why would a producer do business with a store that will change the look and sell the product for less money?
Private label items, including some of the best Trader Joe's snacks, are usually packaged in unique, artsy, and whimsical bags and boxes that make consumers want to try them just because, and maybe that's the point. By wearing the Trader Joe's mask, manufacturers gain access to shoppers who care less about big brands and more about warmhearted products and novelty items.
Trader Joe's shoppers are often loyal because of the experience of shopping there. This pertains to more than just low prices and smiling employees, too. TJ's shoppers are in it for the whole package, from the bell ringing to the seasonal items to the intriguing artsy labels that are now a part of what the grocery store is known for. Customers get a high-quality item for slightly less money in a package that presents more like a gift shop souvenir, Trader Joe's maintains strong brand identity and builds customer loyalty, and big-name manufacturers tap into a unique market segment. It's a winning arrangement all around.