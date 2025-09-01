The Most Trusted Grocery Store In America Is Known For Its Friendly Workers

With grocery prices changing the way many consumers shop, it's good to know that certain stores can still make the sometimes dreaded experience of shopping for food a little better. According to a 2025 survey conducted by Axios and Harris Poll, Trader Joe's has the best reputation among 100 of the most visible brands in America. This isn't surprising, considering the upbeat atmosphere that Trader Joe's locations strive to consistently provide for shoppers. For many of us, shopping at Trader Joe's feels like a visit to a local market, not a large retailer, even though it can be necessary to know when to visit a Trader Joe's to avoid large crowds. So how did everyone's favorite not-so-small grocery chain make it to the top of this list?

The quest to find the most trusted brands in America was accomplished by conducting three separate surveys with three separate focus groups. The first survey determined the most visible brands. The second survey whittled down that number to 100 brands and then asked participants to rate them. The third survey was a more in-depth look at each brand, and asked participants detailed questions regarding each company. For fans of Trader Joe's, the first place spot seems obvious. Aside from TJ's delightful branded foods and its reasonable or even low prices, the staff — or as they're called by the company, "Crew Members" — are known for being incredibly friendly and welcoming.