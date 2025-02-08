The Best Times To Shop At Trader Joe's To Avoid Large Crowds

The hold Trader Joe's has on consumers is unmatched. For many, there's no fulfillment quite like a grocery bag full of TJ's goodies. If you're a newbie and planning on visiting Trader Joe's for the first time in your life, or you've been there a few times but feel overwhelmed by the crowds of shoppers, it's beneficial to know the quietest times to shop.

If you're looking for a peaceful shopping experience, avoid weekend shopping and head to Trader Joe's during the middle of the week — weekday mornings to be precise. The earlier you arrive, the better; lunchtimes can get very busy at Trader Joe's locations because many people venture into the stores to purchase some of the best Trader Joe's snacks for lunch. You should also avoid shopping straight after work. This is another time when Trader Joe's stores get busy during the week.

If you're a part of the crowd that can't make it to the store on a weekday morning, you may want to try evening shopping at Trader Joe's. If you're doing some shopping around closing time, they'll eventually lock the front doors, and there will be fewer people in the aisle and in the checkout line. Try not to linger, however, as this clearly means the shopping day has come to a close, and no one wants to be the reason why TJ's employees don't get home on time.