The Reason Trader Joe's Parking Lots Are So Small
People who shop at Trader Joe's are a lot like Disney adults or Swifties — diehard fans; which is to say, they REALLY love shopping at the store and cannot be sold on any other option. Trader Joe's has the type of fanbase that's willing to put up with a limited stock variety, fewer locations, and nearly always full parking lots for their precious Mandarin Orange Chicken.
Online shopping is not available at Trader Joe's, so fans of this brand have decided to exude a level of patience that you wouldn't find in Walmart's parking lot. In an episode of the official Trader Joe's podcast "Insider Trader Joes" we were given some insight into why they don't feel the need to expand parking lot sizes (via Food & Wine). At this point, there is no big conspiracy behind the lack of parking spaces at these stores. Simply put, Trader Joe's is a small store that has to adhere to a standard known as the "parking ratio" based on every location's square footage, among seemingly countless other considerations.
Why does the parking ratio matter?
Understanding the basics of parking ratios is an essential component when discussing the purchase and use of a commercial property. The size of a building is only the tip of the iceberg that comes with a parking spot allotment process. Basically, a commercial establishment's property type, location, and local zoning requirements are also taken into account to determine how many parking spaces are required for any business.
In layman's terms, larger establishments are allowed more parking and Trader Joe's locations were never meant to become large stores. When a store like Trader Joe's decides to expand, there isn't much room to hold on to what made the initial store so special to begin with. From the very beginning, this store was meant to feel more like a neighborhood market. Increasing the size of these buildings would mean putting a stop to the vibe that Trader Joe's has become known for. People like to shop at this establishment because it doesn't feel like a huge retail department store.
Is TJ's going to do something about it?
Well, no. As we've learned from past discussions on the matter, the folks behind the curtain at Trader Joe's aren't interested in changing what works for them. Larger stores tend to bring on changes like self checkouts, a suggestion Trader Joe's reps have had no qualms about shutting down. What makes Trader Joe's special isn't just the 19 cent bananas but the feeling that you're walking into a building that everyone is happy to be inside of despite the busy aisles. If Trader Joe's did decide to open larger locations with more parking, the crowds would increase as well. Then we would all end up stuck with double the customers inside and still less than stellar parking arrangements.
Without a doubt, dealing with small parking lots is worth being able to shop with customers and employees who are excited to do what they do and Trader Joe's will (hopefully) always remain true to their nature. Maintaining a sense of familiarity has kept this store growing with more locations that hold on to Trader Joe's original purpose, providing affordable and rare finds for the average consumer.