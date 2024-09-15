The Reason Trader Joe's Parking Lots Are So Small

People who shop at Trader Joe's are a lot like Disney adults or Swifties — diehard fans; which is to say, they REALLY love shopping at the store and cannot be sold on any other option. Trader Joe's has the type of fanbase that's willing to put up with a limited stock variety, fewer locations, and nearly always full parking lots for their precious Mandarin Orange Chicken.

Advertisement

Online shopping is not available at Trader Joe's, so fans of this brand have decided to exude a level of patience that you wouldn't find in Walmart's parking lot. In an episode of the official Trader Joe's podcast "Insider Trader Joes" we were given some insight into why they don't feel the need to expand parking lot sizes (via Food & Wine). At this point, there is no big conspiracy behind the lack of parking spaces at these stores. Simply put, Trader Joe's is a small store that has to adhere to a standard known as the "parking ratio" based on every location's square footage, among seemingly countless other considerations.