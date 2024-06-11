Trader Joe: The Real Man Behind The Grocery Empire

The man, the myth, and the face of a grocery chain known for its affordable prices, global products, and a bell that rings across aisles was, in fact, just your average Joe. No, seriously. Trader Joe's was founded by a man named Joe Coulombe who had a very specific vision for his namesake store.

Advertisement

Before opening Trader Joe's, Coulombe owned a chain of convenience shops called Pronto Markets. These market stores had stiff competition with 7-Eleven in the 1960s and were eventually on the verge of bankruptcy until Coulombe was inspired to pursue a new business venture.

Much like the bargain of its popular individually sold bananas, Trader Joe's began because of another steeply discounted grocery item: a carton of extra large eggs. In Coulombe's memoir, "Becoming Trader Joe: How I Did Business My Way and Still Beat the Big Guys," he recounts how an egg supplier with too many extra large eggs came into a Pronto Market with a business proposition, and he took him up on it.