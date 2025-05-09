10 Walmart Great Value Food Items That Don't Taste Like They Used To
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It can be devastating when you find food that's tasty and affordable, only to discover that it's been changed in some way. And while not all changes are for the worse, there are times when alterations made to old recipes lead to heartache, especially when fans enjoyed the food as is for years. Let's explore the many ways in which some Great Value foods have changed over the years. From snacks to sauces, we're uncovering some of the most controversial switch-ups among Great Value food items and what customers have to say about them. We'll cover changes in taste, texture, and even packaging where applicable to prove that what you might get one day isn't necessarily what you'll get the next.
Please note that the changes made to the items selected for this article are as of the time of publication and that the recipes for these items, and others, may continue to evolve. Also, not all items mentioned in the post have changed in a negative way — some have actually undergone positive upgrades. With all of that in mind, we invite you to join us as we examine what Walmart fans have to say about the upcoming Great Value food items that no longer taste like they used to.
1. Great Value Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product
American cheese is known for its excellent melting properties, but, according to Walmart shoppers, Great Value Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product has changed in recent years, and not for the better. Former fans of this Walmart-branded cheese claim that it no longer melts the way it used to and have even posted pictures over on Reddit to prove it.
We headed over to Walmart.com to get a feel for what the general public had to say, and, sure enough, there were several customers claiming their grilled cheese sandwiches suffered as a result of unmelted Great Value American Cheese. In addition to assertions about the cheese not melting, others mentioned that the cheese had an off-flavor, making it even less of an appetizing grab.
Like most items on this list, no one knows for sure why Great Value American Cheese slices have changed. Some theorize that the cheese has been cut with low-cost ingredients, which thereby affects its ability to melt. Others claim that the cheese is plastic and urge fans of processed Great Value cheese to opt for higher-quality options instead. Either way, if you're a person looking for an awesome-tasting American cheese for your next grilled cheese sandwich or burger topper, we'd recommend skipping Great Value Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product despite its low price point.
2. Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter
Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter may only cost a buck and some change, but according to some, the product has changed over the years. One customer over on Reddit claims they first noticed a change in expiration dates with longer intervals between expiry than before. Others noted the difference in ingredients as well as the removal of a "good for you" label. Some patrons claim that the peanut butter is now creamier, but does seem to have an overall different taste than before.
Most seem to believe these differences are reflective of a switch of suppliers, which can often change. Even so, all isn't lost; thankfully, as of the time of publication, most customers who try Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter love the flavor of the product, claiming it's great for baking, smoothies, and more. Given its qualities, we're thinking using this Walmart staple on a raisin bread peanut butter and bacon sandwich wouldn't sound half bad. Too weird for you? Try making peanut butter frosting, instead. Simply combine the peanut butter with a jar of your favorite vanilla frosting (Miss Jones' Organic Buttercream Frosting will do the trick) and you'll have a cake-worthy topping ready to go in minutes. No matter what you choose to do with it, the fact of the matter is that though Walmart peanut butter has seemingly morphed in various ways over the years, that doesn't necessarily mean you should steer clear — especially considering its lower price point.
3. Great Value Fruit Smiles Snacks
There's no second-guessing when it comes to Great Value Fruit Smiles Snacks; changes have been made, and (some) fans are furious. Handy for kids' lunches, adult snacks, and even cupcake toppers, fruit-flavored snacks like these are extremely versatile. At only $5.27 for 22 pouches at the time of publication, Great Value Fruit Smiles Snacks seemed to be, well, great value, especially considering their quality. Now that things have changed, customers are demanding answers. One former employee tried to bring clarity to the situation via Reddit, explaining that Walmart switched suppliers and, as a result, ingredients and nutritional facts may look different than they used to. Despite this explanation, patrons bemoan the changes in texture and flavor, claiming that Great Value Fruit Smiles Snacks are now hard and have an unpleasant taste.
With all of this commotion, we skipped over to the Walmart website to see if other customers noticed any changes. Interestingly, there were only a few reviews for Great Value Fruit Smiles Snacks, and those that are there state that the company has, once again, switched suppliers and that the newest recipe tastes more like the original version than the recipe prior did.
Guess we'll just have to stay tuned to see if this recipe sticks. In the meantime, it seems that, as of the time of publication, Great Value Fruit Smiles Snacks are at least somewhat similar to the soft and flavorful chews they once were, and hopefully, they stay that way.
4. Great Value Smoky BBQ Crunchy Potato Chip
Great Value Smoky BBQ Crunchy Potato Chips may have changed a bit, but that doesn't mean they taste worse. In fact, according to customers, these BBQ-flavored snacks now taste better than ever. According to some Walmart shoppers, Great Value Smoky BBQ Crunchy Potato Chips changed the packaging of the chips, but some suspect that they also changed the recipe. The chips are now reportedly delicious — at least to some. There are a few on the same Reddit thread that claim the newer version of the BBQ chips aren't as tasty as the old.
We were hoping that online reviews from Walmart.com would shine a bit of light on whether or not the newer recipe is actually tastier than the old, but, sadly, there was just as much confusion on the topic there as in the Reddit thread. Everyone had a different opinion, with one camp claiming that the chips were greasy and bitter-tasting while the other camp was singing nothing but praises.
So, which is true? You'll have to give Great Value Smoky BBQ Crunchy Potato Chips a try to determine for yourself. At best, you'll have a bowl full of smoky and flavorful potato crisps — at worst, you'll have a salty and crunchy topping for your next casserole. Either way, you'll only have spent around $3 a bag; take a risk and see what you think.
5. Great Value Sour Gummy Worms
If you've ever had a good gummy worm, you know how addicting the tangy-sweet snack can be. And though these sour sensations only recently made their debut in the early '80s, this treat still invokes warm and fuzzy childhood memories for most of us.
Great Value Sour Gummy Worms captured the hearts of many in times past and had quite the fan base to prove it — avid devotees cite the firm texture of the gummies and the intensely sour flavor as what made them stand out from among the crowd. Unfortunately, something seems to have changed. According to fans, the Walmart-branded gummies are now unpleasantly soft, have little to no sour flavor, and sport a weird aftertaste.
Thus, if you're looking to make sweet and sour dirt cups or simply want to enjoy the addicting flavor of gummy worms on their own, it might be better to skip Great Value Sour Gummy Worms — the changes the company has made to the recipe has made them no longer worth the buy, even if they are priced at under $2 a bag. Just so you know, sour gummy worm fizzy drinks can serve as a wonderful replacement for candy and don't technically require gummies to pull off — simply use Torani Sour Candy syrup in combination with lemon-lime soda to create a flavor similar to that of sour gummy worms but without all the unnecessary disappointment.
6. Great Value Medium Wing Sauce
It's a sad day when a buffalo sauce goes from having cayenne pepper sauce as its first ingredient to water. Yet that's exactly what happened to Walmart's Great Value Medium Wing Sauce, according to customer observation. We've seen several patrons bemoan the fact that the ingredients in the sauce have changed, and we can't say we blame them for being upset. Not only is water now listed as the first ingredient, but shoppers state that the sauce now looks lighter and lacks that ever-so-delicious vinegary essence it once had. One shopper even states that the sauce now tastes "creamy" and has "little chunks" floating in it. Appetizing, right?
Along with the shift in the order of ingredients, we couldn't help but notice the deletion of incredibly flavorful components like molasses and Worcestershire sauce. And while we understand that Great Value Medium Wing Sauce only costs $2.28 per 12 fluid-ounce bottle, we can't help but be at least a little disappointed by the changes made.
If you're still in the market for a yummy alternative to Great Value Medium Wing Sauce, try giving Moore's Buffalo Wing Sauce a spin. No, it isn't as cost-effective as Walmart's version, but according to fans, Moore's is one of the best wing sauces on the market. You could even make your own — by combining your choice of plain hot sauce with an equal amount of melted butter, you can enjoy your own flavorful version of wing sauce anytime.
7. Great Value Cottage Cheese
Anyone else like cottage cheese that smells of chlorine? Didn't think so. According to shoppers, Great Value Cottage Cheese has taken a turn for the worse in recent times, with many noticing a change to both its taste and texture. While most on Reddit weren't very specific as to which cottage cheese took a nosedive, one customer stated they noticed a specific difference in the large curd variety. Most cite flavor as the reason for their outrage, with customers describing it as tasting spoiled, and others likening it to the taste of chlorine. Among other qualms include poor texture; apparently, the new version of cottage cheese comes swimming in liquid, something that patrons understandably find "absolutely disgusting."
If you've had it with Great Value Cottage Cheese, now is your chance to break out of your comfort zone by making your own three-ingredient cottage cheese at home. Using only milk, vinegar, and a bit of salt, life-changing recipes like cottage cheese pancakes and cottage cheese chips become possible. Cottage cheese can even be used as a replacement for ricotta in lasagna — trust us, we've done it before with totally delicious results. As for store-bought cottage cheese, know that Great Value Cottage Cheese, especially in the large curd variety, probably isn't the highest-quality pick.
8. Great Value Hash Browns
Great Value Hash Browns might be a convenient way to enjoy toasted potatoes in the morning but customers are frustrated by the lack of consistency between purchases. According to posters on Reddit, Walmart hash browns look different depending on when you purchase them. One poster shows photos of two hash brown packages side-by-side, with one package being extremely larger than the other, yet with the same amount of hash browns within. Another poster shows two hash brown patties next to one another, with one looking distinctly different than the other.
As usual, there are some who attribute this to a change in supplier, while others theorize that the company is adding water or grease to the patties to make them weigh more while simultaneously ripping off customers. Of course, these are only speculations — we actually have no idea why Great Value Hash Browns look so radically different from one another.
As for reviews of Great Value Hash Browns on Walmart.com, most people either love or hate them, with many citing inconsistencies similar to those mentioned on Reddit. Those who love the potatoes state that the hash browns are perfect, especially when cooked in the air fryer. Others claim they're horrible and that the flavor reminds them of fish sticks. Ah, well. Sounds like you'll need to form your own opinion about Great Value Hash Browns, but be warned –- the hash browns you receive one day might not quite be the same the next.
9. Great Value Cinnamon Discs Candy
Great Value Cinnamon Discs Candy may taste like a blast from the past, but, as per one disgruntled customer, these cinnamon candies taste more like potent cloves than they do sweet cinnamon. As of the time of publication, customers state that the new cinnamon candies feature twist-wrapped ends and taste horribly. We've found several patrons begging the company to return to their original recipe (or supplier) in hopes of converting these clove-tasting candies back to the original cinnamon-flavored variety they know and love. The Great Value Cinnamon Discs Candy product page is filled with gripe after gripe, with many people stating that they've been eating these candies for years before Walmart came along and replaced the original candy with this "nasty" flavored alternative.
Of course, it wouldn't be right if we didn't at least try to offer you a replacement for Great Value Cinnamon Discs Candy. If you're looking for something strong with plenty of cinnamon flavor, try giving these The Hampton Popcorn Company Store Cinnamon Candy Discs from Amazon a try. You'll pay $15 at the time of publication for a 2-pound bag, meaning you'll always have them on hand for whenever your cravings strike. As for Great Value Cinnamon Discs Candy, well, if you'd rather not waste them, you could try crushing them and putting them in a cookie recipe – either sprinkle the crushed candies over frosting or place them directly in your cookie batter for a uniquely crunchy texture.
10. Great Value String Mozzarella Cheese
We're not sure what happened here, but we've found several shoppers stating that Walmart string cheese has suddenly gone from being one of the best options on the market to one of the worst. Customers claim that this once high-quality cheese now has a terrible taste and rubbery texture. Others assert that the cheese is soft, gummy, and unbelievably bland. And though you get Great Value String Mozzarella cheese in a package of 12 sticks for $3.34 at the time of publication, at this point, we're not even sure they're worth the few dollars.
We'll admit that finding a high-quality string cheese for an affordable price can be a daunting task, but once you do find a cheese worthy of your purchase, be sure to try this unique string cheese frying hack. Simply unwrap your mozzarella stick, heat a skillet (no oil needed), and place your string cheese in the middle of it. Smush the cheese with a fork and wait until the bottom is browned before flipping. Repeat the process by flipping the mozzarella stick and allowing it to sear on the other side. The results? Delicious and golden-brown fried mozzarella cheese sticks that can then be dunked in the chunky marinara sauce of your choice for the perfect snack. If you do choose to add breading to your sticks, try pork rinds instead of breadcrumbs for an even crunchier (and keto-friendly) alternative. You're welcome.