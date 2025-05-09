10 Walmart Great Value Food Items That Don't Taste Like They Used To

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It can be devastating when you find food that's tasty and affordable, only to discover that it's been changed in some way. And while not all changes are for the worse, there are times when alterations made to old recipes lead to heartache, especially when fans enjoyed the food as is for years. Let's explore the many ways in which some Great Value foods have changed over the years. From snacks to sauces, we're uncovering some of the most controversial switch-ups among Great Value food items and what customers have to say about them. We'll cover changes in taste, texture, and even packaging where applicable to prove that what you might get one day isn't necessarily what you'll get the next.

Please note that the changes made to the items selected for this article are as of the time of publication and that the recipes for these items, and others, may continue to evolve. Also, not all items mentioned in the post have changed in a negative way — some have actually undergone positive upgrades. With all of that in mind, we invite you to join us as we examine what Walmart fans have to say about the upcoming Great Value food items that no longer taste like they used to.