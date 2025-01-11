It's Easier Than You Think To Whip Up Peanut Butter Frosting

Wherever you fall in the cake-to-frosting ratios debate, most of us can surely agree that a cake just isn't complete without at least a little of the sugary spread, can't we? The cake itself shouldn't be forgotten, but a delightfully smooth buttercream can take an excellent cake and elevate it to the stars. There are dozens upon dozens of frosting flavors, but let's focus today on a particularly nutty and rich variety, adored by many. That's right, peanut butter isn't just a beloved sandwich spread; it's also one of two ingredients needed to make an easy peanut butter frosting.

Making peanut butter frosting from scratch isn't all that difficult either, but if you're like me and just want to get to the good part (i.e., eating), then there's no shame in saving some time and energy by going the semi-homemade route. For this recipe, you just need your favorite smooth peanut butter and a jar of vanilla frosting. You can adjust to taste, but try about a quarter cup of peanut butter to one can of frosting to start. After plopping your peanut butter into the frosting can, all you have to do is mix it together, and voila! You've got peanut butter frosting in under five minutes.