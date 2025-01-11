It's Easier Than You Think To Whip Up Peanut Butter Frosting
Wherever you fall in the cake-to-frosting ratios debate, most of us can surely agree that a cake just isn't complete without at least a little of the sugary spread, can't we? The cake itself shouldn't be forgotten, but a delightfully smooth buttercream can take an excellent cake and elevate it to the stars. There are dozens upon dozens of frosting flavors, but let's focus today on a particularly nutty and rich variety, adored by many. That's right, peanut butter isn't just a beloved sandwich spread; it's also one of two ingredients needed to make an easy peanut butter frosting.
Making peanut butter frosting from scratch isn't all that difficult either, but if you're like me and just want to get to the good part (i.e., eating), then there's no shame in saving some time and energy by going the semi-homemade route. For this recipe, you just need your favorite smooth peanut butter and a jar of vanilla frosting. You can adjust to taste, but try about a quarter cup of peanut butter to one can of frosting to start. After plopping your peanut butter into the frosting can, all you have to do is mix it together, and voila! You've got peanut butter frosting in under five minutes.
Tips to take shortcut peanut butter frosting to the next level
This is, of course, the lazy man's way of making peanut butter frosting, which means it's my personal favorite. No extra dishes but all of the extra flavor? Count me in. But if you've got the itch to go above and beyond, here are a few hacks you can use to bring your store-bought frosting to the next level. First, just whip it. Incorporating air into canned frosting gives it a light and airy texture — it's the one extra step that'll make canned frosting taste homemade. Sure, you'll have to dirty some dishes, but that texture boost may make it worth the extra clean-up time.
You can also experiment with your peanut butter. Add a crunchy variety to your frosting for a nice contrast to the soft and pillowy cake. If you're really feeling fancy, you can even roast or candy your own peanuts. Mix them in for some textural intrigue, or sprinkle them liberally over the top of your finished cake as a tasty decoration. I love to pair this frosting with chocolate cake mix for that peanut butter cup experience, but the sky's the limit, really. Why don't you try it with this banana bread so good you'll have to call it cake, and see how delicious it is for yourself?