The String Cheese Upgrade You've Been Missing Out On

TikTok food innovations can be hit or miss. Some are simply overrated — the viral pickled Dr Pepper, for example, fell flat for our reviewer. Then there are the stupidly obvious and maddeningly genius hacks, like the egg bowl rotation. But even when these TikTok hacks work, they're still annoying, because we didn't think of them first. So when I heard about pan-fried string cheese on TikTok, I have to admit I was mildly infuriated.

Pan-fried string cheese is exactly what it sounds like, and it's incredibly simple to prepare. Unwrap your string cheese while heating a dry pan (no oil necessary), toss the cheese in the pan, and smush it flat with a fork. Let it fry for a minute until it gets crispy and brown before flipping it. Exercise all of your patience and restraint as you wait for the other side to get crispy, and voila — you have a skillet full of fried, cheesy, melty deliciousness. It's sort of like mozzarella sticks, sort of like halloumi, and 100% stupidly, annoyingly delicious.