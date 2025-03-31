You Only Need 3 Simple Ingredients To Make Cottage Cheese At Home
Cottage cheese is trending everywhere right now, and it seems that most people can get past its lumpy texture for its high protein content and versatility. This protein-rich dairy product can make any of your favorite treats more nutritious, with endless possibilities from cottage cheese pancakes to TikTok's cottage cheese ice cream. The best part about this cheese is you can make it at home — with only 3 ingredients. Milk, vinegar, and a pinch of salt.
What's even better is that making cottage cheese yourself will take you less time than a trip to the supermarket. Once your milk has boiled and is off the heat, stirring in some vinegar will create curds. All you have to do next is strain any remaining liquid off through a cheesecloth and sprinkle your curds with salt. If you want your cottage cheese to be super rich, an optional extra step is to add some heavy cream at the end of the process. And, in case you're wondering how long your cottage cheese will last, you have around a week to use this homemade creation in your recipes.
What exactly is cottage cheese?
The reason that cottage cheese is simple to make is because, in its purest form, it consists of nothing but curds, which are created when milk reacts to acid. It is similar to ricotta cheese because it is eaten fresh and doesn't require any time to mature, which is also why it has such a neutral flavor. The milk curdles because the acidity in the vinegar causes the milk proteins to denature and freely move around, allowing them to stick together. This creates a curd-like consistency.
Cottage cheese contains mostly casein protein and is packed with essential amino acids that help our muscles grow and rebuild. It is also slow to digest, making it a satisfying snack. Because it's so high in moisture, this cheese is also naturally low in fat. Even the full-fat version of cottage cheese has significantly less fat than many other types of cheese, making it a great lighter alternative. So, when your next recipe calls for it, make your own cottage cheese and embrace the curds.