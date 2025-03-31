You Only Need 3 Simple Ingredients To Make Cottage Cheese At Home

Cottage cheese is trending everywhere right now, and it seems that most people can get past its lumpy texture for its high protein content and versatility. This protein-rich dairy product can make any of your favorite treats more nutritious, with endless possibilities from cottage cheese pancakes to TikTok's cottage cheese ice cream. The best part about this cheese is you can make it at home — with only 3 ingredients. Milk, vinegar, and a pinch of salt.

What's even better is that making cottage cheese yourself will take you less time than a trip to the supermarket. Once your milk has boiled and is off the heat, stirring in some vinegar will create curds. All you have to do next is strain any remaining liquid off through a cheesecloth and sprinkle your curds with salt. If you want your cottage cheese to be super rich, an optional extra step is to add some heavy cream at the end of the process. And, in case you're wondering how long your cottage cheese will last, you have around a week to use this homemade creation in your recipes.