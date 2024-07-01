This Is How Long You Have With That Opened Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is having a glow-up. The curdy dairy product was formerly known mostly as a staple of grandparents everywhere, but after gaining traction as a trendy TikTok food (with viral recipes using it as everything from a toast topping to an ice cream base), cottage cheese seems to be experiencing a revival in popularity among Gen-Z.

Although some people think cottage cheese is gross, I have always preferred the creamy, tangy, curd-packed dairy product over plain old yogurt. I am partial to the large-curd, full-fat variety, but no matter how you take your cottage cheese, you definitely want to make sure it is safe to eat. So, how long does cottage cheese really last?

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, unopened refrigerated cottage cheese should be consumed within two weeks of the date of purchase, and once you've cracked that tub open, you've got about one week to finish it off (which should be no problem for most true cottage cheese devotees).