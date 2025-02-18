Elevate Your Peanut Butter And Bacon Sandwich With A Sweet Bread Swap

Peanut butter and jelly are paired so often they've earned their own acronym, but peanut butter and bacon is well on its way to classic status thanks to one long-deceased celebrity. Yes, if we ever add "PBB" to the dictionary, it will be thanks to the man who gave us "TCB": the one and only Elvis Presley. While the Elvis sandwich as we know it today is typically made with bananas, thus making it a "PBBB," the original Colorado sandwich of which the King was so fond didn't contain any tropical fruit. Instead, the Fool's Gold served at Denver's Colorado Mine Company in the 1970s consisted of peanut butter, blueberry jam, and bacon on sourdough bread. We have no quibbles with the other ingredients (although a different flavor of jelly or honey would also work), but think a sweeter bread like cinnamon raisin would be better.

The reason you should consider swapping sourdough for cinnamon raisin bread is that this will make for a sandwich that's softer and easier to chew than one made with a denser, sturdier loaf. The umami-heavy combo of peanut butter and bacon will also be balanced out by the addition of another sweet element and won't have to fight against any sourness of the bread.