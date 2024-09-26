This Colorado Sandwich Combines PB&J With A Very Unlikely Ingredient

America has a lot of iconic sandwiches to choose from. There's the Italian beef in Illinois, the Hot Brown in Kentucky, the Philly Cheesesteak in Pennsylvania, and the lobster roll in Maine (even though it's not the official state sandwich), just to name a few. There's also Colorado's Fool's Gold sandwich, which isn't nearly as famed as these others to anyone outside of the Centennial State. Unlike, say, the Muffuletta from Louisiana which is brimming with fillings (or even the King Cake Muffuletta), the Fool's Gold is made with three ingredients: peanut butter, jelly, and a whole lot of bacon.

Created at Denver's Colorado Mine Company restaurant in the 1970s, the sandwich traditionally consists of a pound each of peanut butter, blueberry jam, and bacon on a loaf of sourdough bread. Most would agree that it's a quirky sandwich, but what's curious is that it was offered alongside such other highbrow dishes like prime rib, filet mignon, and lobster tail on the restaurant's menu. At a price point of $49.95 in the '70s (that's about $292 today), it sure wasn't cheap, but it was also meant to feed several people. It turns out that the owners of Colorado Mine Company at the time developed the dish as a lighthearted gesture to spark conversation (and hopefully more business). Little did they know that one huge superstar would help catapult the sandwich in popularity.