Here's How To Make Chips With Just A Tub Of Cottage Cheese

Sometimes having store-bought snacks in the pantry is great (we wish we could still buy Salsa Con Queso Cheetos) but most of the time, they are a tad pricey and have suspiciously long ingredients lists. There are, though, some savory treats that you can make with just a single ingredient, and one of them is a protein-packed chip alternative made with cottage cheese. This easy DIY recipe creates a crunchy chip that's surprisingly delicious.

You'll want to start by spreading small dollops of cottage cheese on a baking sheet, flattening the scoop slightly, and baking them until crispy. It's recommended to use your oven or toaster oven, but you can also pop them into the microwave for a faster snack.

When you're using cottage cheese on its own, your chip will come with a natural subtle saltiness and a slight savory note. If you're using an oven, you'll want to preheat it, then use a tablespoon to place your cottage cheese scoops onto parchment paper, then flatten them. Put them in the oven and keep an eye on them until they start to show a golden brown color on the tops and a noticeable crispy texture on the edges. When you're using a microwave, use a smaller scooping size, place them on parchment paper, pop them in for a couple minutes, and voila, you will have a crunchy but slightly soft snack.