Here's How To Make Chips With Just A Tub Of Cottage Cheese
Sometimes having store-bought snacks in the pantry is great (we wish we could still buy Salsa Con Queso Cheetos) but most of the time, they are a tad pricey and have suspiciously long ingredients lists. There are, though, some savory treats that you can make with just a single ingredient, and one of them is a protein-packed chip alternative made with cottage cheese. This easy DIY recipe creates a crunchy chip that's surprisingly delicious.
You'll want to start by spreading small dollops of cottage cheese on a baking sheet, flattening the scoop slightly, and baking them until crispy. It's recommended to use your oven or toaster oven, but you can also pop them into the microwave for a faster snack.
When you're using cottage cheese on its own, your chip will come with a natural subtle saltiness and a slight savory note. If you're using an oven, you'll want to preheat it, then use a tablespoon to place your cottage cheese scoops onto parchment paper, then flatten them. Put them in the oven and keep an eye on them until they start to show a golden brown color on the tops and a noticeable crispy texture on the edges. When you're using a microwave, use a smaller scooping size, place them on parchment paper, pop them in for a couple minutes, and voila, you will have a crunchy but slightly soft snack.
Playing with your cottage cheese chip flavors
Since regular cottage cheese has a mild flavor, you can play with various seasonings to make all sorts of delicious chips. You can throw in everything bagel seasoning, which is a blend of salt, garlic, onion, sesame and poppy seeds, for a savory snack. If you like heat, you can spice up your chips with a sprinkle of chili or harissa powder, or even a drizzle of sriracha for zestiness. If you're wanting an Italian theme, throw on some rosemary, thyme, or basil for a nice fresh taste.
You can also add some variety by mixing in other types of cheeses. Using shredded cheddar can create a sharper taste, while cheeses like asiago or gruyère can add a deep umami note. For a bright Mediterranean twist, crumble on feta cheese or transport yourself to Spain with a nutty manchego. While the chips are the focus, you can also mix and match them with different dips. You can go with something simple like sour cream or you can level up the spice by dipping them in a homemade buffalo chicken dip. If you're feeling wild, go sweet-and-salty and use cottage cheese chips as a contrasting element on the side of a protein-packed chocolate peanut butter cottage cheese ice cream.