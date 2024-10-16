If you're looking for a relatively healthy ice cream alternative that is still rich and satisfying, then this protein-packed chocolate peanut butter cottage cheese ice cream recipe might be just what you need. In fact, this riff on the TikTok trend, courtesy of Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, just may have you running to the store to stock up on cottage cheese (and all the nutritional benefits that come with it).

Cottage cheese ice cream has been making the rounds on TikTok as an easy, protein-packed snack, turning a divisive ingredient into a Gen Z superfood. So it makes sense to transform it into the base of this sweet treat, that's lower in sugar and fat and higher in protein than most store-bought options. Best of all: It's easy to make without any need of a fancy ice cream machine. Just blend, freeze and enjoy. With only 7 ingredients and 15 minutes of active prep time, this ice cream is low-lift with a high return on investment.