Red Solo Cups Are The Perfect Popsicle Molds For Your Summer Parties

According to one story, the Solo cup got its name because it was designed to be "So high in quality, so low in price." Others claim it's called Solo just because it's an ideal container for a single person to drink from. In any event, disposable cups came into being in the 20th century to help prevent the spread of germs; previously, shared drinking cups had been common. Though there are many options on the market today, there's just something about the red Solo cup that has captured the American imagination. As Toby Keith sang, it's the "best receptacle / For barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals" (via Genius). And, yes — popsicles (it almost rhymes!).

The general procedure is simple: Just take whatever you want to make your popsicle out of and pour it into a Solo cup. If you're freezing a big batch, putting the cups on a baking pan will help keep them stable. Stick your popsicles into the freezer and let them chill for about an hour before inserting wooden popsicle sticks down the center. You want them just firm enough that the stick will stand up. Then put the cups back into the freezer until they're frozen solid — a few more hours, though the precise time depends on your freezer and what you're making your popsicles out of. To ease the frozen treat from its mold when the time comes, run the cup briefly under hot water.