Crunchy Cheetos Salsa Con Queso Are A Discontinued Treat That We're Still Longing For
Throughout the years, promotional items from big brands like Frito-Lay have come and gone, haunting us with the possibilities of what should have stuck around. Today, we aren't here to argue over what the best Cheetos flavor is. Instead, we are mourning the loss of the best Cheetos flavor that once was: Cheetos Crunchy Salsa con Queso.
From 2000 to 2008, this flavor would outlast other variations like Cheetos Pizza Puff and Cheetos Zig-Zags. Though the iconic flavor has been revived for limited time offerings (including a small launch in the summer of 2024), a lot of us didn't even notice until after the fact. A few supporters (46, to be precise) signed a petition to bring back the flavor, but the effort clearly had little sway. Inspired by the cheese dip and salsa combo that is an absolute must for nacho night, these Cheetos featured just the right amount of zest, elevating an already perfect flavored snack.
Why are Cheetos Salsa con Queso so good?
As we noted in our article about other discontinued Frito-Lay products that deserve a comeback, the chips were a perfect blend of savory, spicy, and cheesy. With tomatoes, chiles, lime, and cheddar cheese all easily recognizable within the flavor profile, you'd have a hard time finding someone who doesn't want to ingest these chips by the fist full. Salsa and cheddar is the combination that can save even crappy nachos, and this particular set of flavors made the already perfect Cheetos taste even better.
Over time, variations like Flamin' Hot or Cheddar Jalapeno have managed to gain status as permanent flavors, but we miss the Crunchy Salsa con Queso flavor the most. This whole "show up for a few months" thing just isn't doing it for us anymore. If they can combine pretzels with Cheetos, then we should be able to enjoy this flavor as a long-term option. For now, just hope that you notice next time Cheetos decides to tease us with another promotional era for the iconic flavor. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop on our way to grab a bag.