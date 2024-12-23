Crunchy Cheetos Salsa Con Queso Are A Discontinued Treat That We're Still Longing For

Throughout the years, promotional items from big brands like Frito-Lay have come and gone, haunting us with the possibilities of what should have stuck around. Today, we aren't here to argue over what the best Cheetos flavor is. Instead, we are mourning the loss of the best Cheetos flavor that once was: Cheetos Crunchy Salsa con Queso.

From 2000 to 2008, this flavor would outlast other variations like Cheetos Pizza Puff and Cheetos Zig-Zags. Though the iconic flavor has been revived for limited time offerings (including a small launch in the summer of 2024), a lot of us didn't even notice until after the fact. A few supporters (46, to be precise) signed a petition to bring back the flavor, but the effort clearly had little sway. Inspired by the cheese dip and salsa combo that is an absolute must for nacho night, these Cheetos featured just the right amount of zest, elevating an already perfect flavored snack.