Discontinued Frito-Lay Chips That Deserve A Comeback

In 1932, C.E Doolin and Herman W. Lay respectively got into the snack food business, with the former making Fritos the name in corn chips, and the latter, a beloved (sur)name in potato chips. The two rival companies merged in 1961 to form Frito-Lay, and four years later it became a part of the newly formed PepsiCo. For almost a century, Frito-Lay has built up one of the world's largest rosters of snacks, with the assistance of 29 different brands. Lay's alone currently has 200 flavors being munched on globally.

Yet for all the beloved Frito-Lay products that remain on shelves today, there are plenty of fantastically flavorful chips that sadly were taken from us way too soon. While in today's society, many can openly pine online about their forgotten favorites, these chips still remain fleeting food memories with no return in sight. Compiling a list of all these worthy chips that deserve a comeback would be a Herculean feat, but The Takeout has miraculously narrowed it down to the ones that we need in our hands again, right here, right now.