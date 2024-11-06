Discontinued Frito-Lay Chips That Deserve A Comeback
In 1932, C.E Doolin and Herman W. Lay respectively got into the snack food business, with the former making Fritos the name in corn chips, and the latter, a beloved (sur)name in potato chips. The two rival companies merged in 1961 to form Frito-Lay, and four years later it became a part of the newly formed PepsiCo. For almost a century, Frito-Lay has built up one of the world's largest rosters of snacks, with the assistance of 29 different brands. Lay's alone currently has 200 flavors being munched on globally.
Yet for all the beloved Frito-Lay products that remain on shelves today, there are plenty of fantastically flavorful chips that sadly were taken from us way too soon. While in today's society, many can openly pine online about their forgotten favorites, these chips still remain fleeting food memories with no return in sight. Compiling a list of all these worthy chips that deserve a comeback would be a Herculean feat, but The Takeout has miraculously narrowed it down to the ones that we need in our hands again, right here, right now.
Lay's Wavy Milk Chocolate Covered Potato Chips
Salty and sweet have proven to be a winning combination of tastes, and for Frito-Lay, it's one mash-up it's not often dipped into, beyond its Rold Gold Pretzels. In 2013, the company waded into new territory when it introduced Wavy Milk Chocolate Potato Chips on trial basis for the holidays. Ram Krishnan, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay told USA Today that it "opens a world of possibilities that we haven't explored before." She added that if consumers ate up this new venture, "it gives us latitude to offer other flavor combinations that we've never done."
Lay's Wavy Milk Chocolate Potato Chips came in a mocha-brown 5-ounce bag, and sold exclusively only at Target. The chips returned the following year, and again in 2017. Snackers enjoyed this partnering, with one taking to Reddit to admit they were "the most unique potato chip I ever had." Despite pleas, Lay's has towed the line, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say, "Lay's Wavy Original Milk Chocolate is currently enjoying time away from the shelf, but we'll let our team know you'd like to see it return soon."
Jumpin' Jack Doritos
"Jumpin' Jack Flash" is a classic Rolling Stones song that was released in 1968. In 1990, the name was partially borrowed with the launch of Jumpin' Jack Cheese Doritos. To help sell these chips, the ever-smiling Frito-Lay spokesman Jay Leno played up the cheese in T.V. ads, which ran with the tagline "Doritos knows Jack about cheese."
Pop culture enthusiast Dinosaur Dracula proclaimed on Instagram that these Monterey Jack-flavors chips were "the best-ever Doritos flavor," adding that they were "like Cool Ranch's even cooler cousin." These chips hung around shelves until at least 1993. However, they resurfaced in chrome silver bags for limited runs in the years 2012, 2016, 2022, and 2023. In summer 2024, the flavor returned but in miniature form, only to disappear from shelves again. At this point, shouldn't Jumpin' Jack Cheese Doritos just become a permanent flavor in the line-up?
Tostitos Nacho Cheese Flavor
Nacho Cheese is the signature flavor of Doritos (although some may argue it's Cool Ranch), but long forgotten is a flavor of Tostitos tortilla chips once blessed with a similar taste. The Nacho Cheese Flavor was actually a part of the initial test launch of the Tostitos brand in 1978, where these rounded chips in a yellow bag debuted alongside the Traditional Flavor ones housed in a white bag.
In 1986, the formula was tinkered with to include a "sharp cheddar cheese flavor," and renamed that to match. Old clips of T.V.'s "The Lone Ranger" and Tonto were employed in a creative T.V. ad to help sell the tangier new flavor.
Sometime around or after 1991, Tostitos Nacho Cheese Flavor was quietly discontinued, before making a brief return from 1999 to2000. Today, the closest eaters can get to that flavor is dipping the more triangular chips of Tostitos into a jar of its own branded nacho cheese sauce.
Lay's Crunch Tators
The winning, crunchy kettle-like potato chips made by Zapps has served as a snack ambassador for Louisiana since 1985. It was no real surprise that Frito-Lay chose the Cajun state in 1988 as the testing ground for a new line of chips hoping to ape Zapps' success — Lay's Crunch Tators. The company even tried to get the word out on its new chips by sponsoring a Lay's Crunch-Tator Crunch-Off at the French Quarter Festival.
The test market proved to be a success that Lay's Crunch Tators were released nationwide a year later. The flavors included Original, Mighty Mesquite BBQ, and Hoppin' Jalapeño. Energetic T.V. ads featured a cartoon cowboy gator, hopping around everywhere the chips were explosively being crunched. Frito-Lay furthered the chips' brand awareness, when they were seen in the "Home Alone" scene where Kevin McAllister was munching on snacks.
Frito-Lay said see you later gator to Crunch Tators sometime in or around 1993. For those that longed for the big crunch of Lay's Crunch Tators, hope came in the form of its new Kettle Cooked line, which was introduced in 2001. In 2022, Crunch Tators returned to stores for a limited time only, allowing some fans to channel their inner-Kevin McAllister once more.
Texas Grill Style Fritos
Ever since Bar-B-Q became the first non-original flavor of Fritos to hit the market in 1955, many smoky flavors have come and gone. However, there was one that briefly made quite a mark, with actual grill marks. In 1996, Frito-Lay dropped Texas Grill Style Fritos into stores, which were supposedly less oily than regular ones. In a press release at the time, the company specified that the chips "are literally 'grilled' before they are fully cooked and seasoned, and actual grill marks are seen on each chip."
Texas Grill Style Fritos came in two flavors, Sizzlin' Fajita and Honey Barbecue, in bags with see-thru windows shaped like the Lone Star state. Fritos employed country music star Reba McEntire to help sing the new product's praises. Lynn Markley of FritoLay remarked to The Kansas City Star, "We found that Reba appeals to the same audience we're trying to reach, so for us it's right." There was even a contest where the winner would get to have Texas barbecue with McEntire.
The flame blew out on the Texas Grill Style Fritos sometime in or around 2002. Fans have been asking for their return ever since. In a Change.org petition, one person said, "They remind me of summer, when we used to fire up the barbeque and throw down some Fritos. I can still see my dad with the apron on. Better flip that Frito, dad, you know how I like it."
Cheetos Mystery Colorz
Who doesn't love a good mystery? Frito-Lay figured that would be the case with the school lunchroom set when it launched Cheetos Mystery Colorz, which had the very short shelf life of April 22 through June 2001. These Cheetos were in the shapes of X's and O's, but otherwise had the same taste and orange exterior color as regular ones. The mystery lay in what happened to your tongue after you munched them down, as it would either turn blue or green in color. One's saliva would activate the color-changing additive, which was FDA-approved.
Chester Cheetah forewarned consumers in an animated ad that they were "dangerously cheesy." However, the bag spelled out that one's tongue wouldn't stay permanently blue or green. It read, "Don't worry, it's harmless fun. You can clear the color just by rinsing your mouth. If you get it on your fingers, you can wash it off with soap and water. Then grab another bag, because you never know which mysterious color your tongue might turn." Eaters are awaiting the best Cheetos mystery ready to be solved.
Fritos x Twister
In summer 2024, the movie "Twisters" rolled into theaters, whipping up a storm at the box office. Frito-Lay looked to capitalize on the film by releasing a special bag of Fritos, which for the first time ever, featured two flavors in a single bag. The pairing of the film and Fritos was a natural one, as the chip line features spiral-shaped Flavor Twists. The Fritos x Twisters bag paired Flavor Twists takes on the Flamin' Hot, and the rare flavor Ranch.
This winning combo, where hot and cool coexisted to create "the ultimate Fritos flavor storm" was almost too good to be true. It also happened to be very hard to acquire a bag of these limited edition beauties. Fritos x Twisters weren't sold in stores, and could only be won through an Instagram contest. Variety is the spice of life, and it seems like a no-brainer that Fritos should sell bags with multiple flavors within. Guess we have to wait for a third "Twister" movie.
Sour Cream and Onion Doritos
Just three years after introducing its Nacho Cheese flavor, Doritos tried to make magic strike again when it dropped Sour Cream and Onion in 1977. The flavor of the creamy dip proved to be a winner with Lay's potato chips, and now it was being applied to the popular crunchy sister chip — Doritos. Sour Cream & Onion Doritos were promoted in ads to "have a snappy taste of onion, mellowed with the rich flavor of sour cream, for a mild oniony taste that's super!" It came in a fun lime-green bag, with its flavor name housed in a graphic of an onion.
While it's not exactly clear why this Doritos flavor was discontinued, or exactly when, it was mentioned in advertisements as late as 1982. The zesty Cool Ranch came on the scene in 1986, and basically made everyone forget all about the Sour Cream & Onion flavor. In 2011, Doritos teased bringing them back, and followed through a year later, returning them to shelves. The flavor has popped up overseas after that, but its current absence has left some eaters rather sour.
Lay's Potato Sticks
The potato chip's invention dates back to 1853. It's not exactly clear when its snack brethren, the thinner, and perhaps even crunchier potato sticks joined the party, but they began to be advertised in newspapers by the early 1930s. That's the same decade that Lay's was just getting its chip business going, and by the tail end of the following decade, branched out by selling its own take on potato sticks. They came in a can, with a wide-smiling potato logo adorning it, and they initially sold for $0.10. It the mid-'50s, they company also offered up Lay's Cheese Sticks.
Lay's Potato Sticks hung around for at least 20 years, before disappearing from shelves sometime after 1969. While this snack has been absent in mainland America, it appears it's still alive and well, and for sale today in Puerto Rico. In Europe, Lay's offers a "Stix" product that's thicker than potato sticks, and perhaps more reminiscent of Andy Capp's Hot Fries.
Flamin' Hot Munchos
While the Flamin' Hot Cheetos origin story is a bit muddled, what is clear is that it started a frenzy of flavors that engulfed many other Frito-Lay brands in the ensuing decades. As of 2024, Frito-Lay offers up over 25 "Flamin' Hot" products. Sadly, one it used to offer — Flamin' Hot Munchos, is currently not on the roster.
Even before they existed, eaters were clamoring for such hotness to be doused on Munchos, the underrated chips that have been kicking around since 1969. The dream finally became a reality in 2013, but sadly Flamin' Hot Munchos was extinguished by 2018. After they were discontinued, fans scrambled for another bite. Some started petitions, others and took to social media to ask for their return, and one person even clung onto an empty bag of them in their closet for safekeeping. Frito-Lay's common response on X, formerly known as Twitter sadly states "right now, we don't have plans to produce them."
Doritos Roulette
Most people don't like to gamble when they eat, but Frito-Lay challenged that notion when it introduced Doritos Roulette in South Africa and Venezuela back in 2012. For about every five standard Doritos in the bag, one would sneakily be super spicy. Even though the packaging displayed a roulette wheel, this game was more akin to Russian Roulette, and was even promoted as such in T.V. ads with "Deer Hunter"-like scenes. It proved to be such a winning chip that it travelled the globe, including the United States by 2015. For some, these chips posed an actual threat to their lives, including an asthmatic British team who thought they were going to die after encountering Doritos Roulette.
Doritos Roulette took a few years off, before returning to in 2021, exclusively at Walmart. The following year, it introduced a Cool Ranch version, and then changed things up in 2023 where random Flamin' Hot Limon Doritos would be sour. Roulette has yet to be played again, and no reason why in the future it can't be applied to other Frito-Lay brand chips.
Cheetos Crunchy Salsa con Queso
In 2012, Cheetos found inspiration in the classic condiment salsa con queso and made a chip in its honor. Frito-Lay described its Cheetos Crunchy Salsa con Queso snacks as "equal parts cheesy, spicy and savory. With tangy tomato, earthy chiles, a hint of lime and rich cheddar cheese." They disappeared from shelves a year later, before briefly returning in 2016.
That appeared to be the end of Cheetos Crunchy Salsa con Queso, but Frito-Lay wiped off the Cheetle dust in the summer of 2024 for a limited time run to help promote its Deja tu Huella ("Leave Your Mark") initiative. Bags featured a QR code where eaters could win the chance to become a Deja tu Huella ambassador. Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America, said in a press release, "All it takes is one talented and determined person to make a meaningful impact, and the Deja tu Huella Ambassador program provides much-needed visibility and funding to help make lasting change."
Honey Butter Lay's
Honey Butter Chips became a go-to Korean snack by at least 2014. Lay's took notice of this, with Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America saying in a press release, "Our fans often post about the fun flavors they see while traveling abroad and continuously ask for them here." In 2024, it offered up its own take on Honey Butter Chips, where buttermilk, honey, and butter flavors come together. Mahal added, "We're proud to continue to demonstrate our expertise in crafting delicious flavors that appeal to the unique senses and tastes of communities all over the world."
Initially, these chips were only available at Costco before being launched nationwide three months later as a part of a limited edition "Flavors of the World" trio that also included Lay's Wavy Tzatziki and Lay's Masala. The Honey Butter chips were easily the best of the lot, even if it was more buttery than sweet. The Daily Meal even proclaimed that it wished "standard Lay's potato chips tasted like these Honey Butter chips."
WOW!
WOW! was made with Olean, Crisco's version of olestra, which was a fat-free, calorie-free cooking oil. After a couple of years of test trials, WOW! went nationwide in 2018, with its formula being applied to Lay's Original and BBQ, Ruffles Original and Cheddar and Sour Cream, Doritos, and Tostitos Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips.
So, did WOW! chips wow eaters? Some could easily tell them apart from the original full-fat versions, while others praised them. Universal Press Syndicate food critic Carolyn Wyman wrote in 1998, "The Doritos Wow! Tortilla chips are delicious though not quite as crisp as the regular kind. The Ruffles Wow! are most like the real thing although they could use more salt." One of the problems that plagued these chips' run was literally giving people the runs. Although it may have only affected 2% of eaters, Frito-Lay had to slap on a warning on the bags that read "Olestra may cause abdominal cramping and loose stools." In order to move away from the negative connotations, the name "WOW!" was phased out in 2015 and replaced with a "Light" line of the brands.
Frito-Lay Chips in a can
In the annals of the Frito-Lay company, chips have come in wax paper bags, plastic ones of various make-ups, and even canisters. Lesser known is its brief flirtation with delivering chips and pretzels to consumers in aluminum cans. In 1997, it partnered with parent company PepsiCo. for a trial run where its respective products, sodas and chips would be housed in a single new vending machine. Emanuel Goldman, an analyst with PaineWebber, told the AP in 1998, "They're the low-cost little pleasures of life. They fit together because if you have salty snacks you get thirsty."
Now one could pick up a can of Doritos to pair with their Pepsi, Fritos with Slice, Cheetos with Mountain Dew, or for those looking to not overdo it, Diet Pepsi with Rold Gold Pretzels, all in one convenient place. Ruffles and Lay's were also there for the taking. The 12-ounce snack cans were lighter than the soda ones, and could be opened with a pull-off tab. Just like the sodas, they retailed at the time for $.55 to $.75 cents.
For a time, the dual vending machine started to show an increase in Pepsi sales. Sadly, canned Frito-Lay products never were given a proper national release. Hopefully the company has a change of heart all these years later and forms a can-do attitude to get them back in vending machines.