How To Easily Tell If Something Is Freezer Burned
In today's world, it would be very hard to live without our handy freezers. From storing leftovers to stocking up on groceries, it's a great way to preserve our food for ultimate freshness. Sure, there are a few foods you should never freeze, but most can get thrown in without a second thought. And when it's time to thaw, you simply pull it out. But what if you think your food has freezer burn? Luckily, there's an easy way to tell.
If the outside of your food is covered in white ice crystals, or your meat or fish has some discolored areas, chances are your food has been 'burnt'. Freezer burn happens due to your food being exposed to air, which causes it to dry out and lose moisture. Because the air is so cold, the moisture doesn't evaporate but freezes again onto the surface of the food, causing those crystals.
Not to point fingers, but incorrect storage (such as not using an airtight container) is the main reason for freezer burn getting hold of your food. Freezer burnt food is still perfectly safe to eat, but trust us, the unappetizing appearance, unpleasantly dry or chewy texture, and irreversible loss of flavor will probably mean you won't want to consume it.
How to prevent freezer burn
If you're buying food that's already frozen, what you choose at the store is key to minimizing freezer burn. For frozen meats or anything in clear packaging, look out for any white spots or damage to the packaging. For frozen veggies or other food where you can't see inside the bag, choose packs where the food inside feels separated rather than stuck together.
When freezing food at home, there are a few things to remember, like always letting your cooked food cool down before freezing. Food which is frozen while still warm will cause the surrounding things to melt slightly before refreezing — which is where freezer burn swoops in. Blanching your veggies before freezing will also help to better retain their taste and texture. Another easy tip is to flash freeze your food like the pros, and split it into individual portions. Food which has thawed and been refrozen makes it more susceptible to freezer burn.
The way you store your food is crucial, since exposure to air is what causes freezer burn. Always use airtight or vacuum sealed bags, or airtight containers. It's also a good idea to label and date your food, because anything that stays in there for too long is at risk of freezer burn. So maybe this is a good reminder to check on your frozen goods and eat some delicious leftovers.