How To Easily Tell If Something Is Freezer Burned

In today's world, it would be very hard to live without our handy freezers. From storing leftovers to stocking up on groceries, it's a great way to preserve our food for ultimate freshness. Sure, there are a few foods you should never freeze, but most can get thrown in without a second thought. And when it's time to thaw, you simply pull it out. But what if you think your food has freezer burn? Luckily, there's an easy way to tell.

If the outside of your food is covered in white ice crystals, or your meat or fish has some discolored areas, chances are your food has been 'burnt'. Freezer burn happens due to your food being exposed to air, which causes it to dry out and lose moisture. Because the air is so cold, the moisture doesn't evaporate but freezes again onto the surface of the food, causing those crystals.

Not to point fingers, but incorrect storage (such as not using an airtight container) is the main reason for freezer burn getting hold of your food. Freezer burnt food is still perfectly safe to eat, but trust us, the unappetizing appearance, unpleasantly dry or chewy texture, and irreversible loss of flavor will probably mean you won't want to consume it.