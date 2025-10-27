16 Brands From Shark Tank You Can Find At Walmart Right Now
Back in the day, infomercials for products we never knew we needed (or even existed) were a constant source of unintended amusement. Who could forget the Ginsu knife, SlapChop, or Popeil automatic pasta maker? In 2009, however, this content became prime-time programming with the premiere of "Shark Tank." The twist was that, instead of trying to pitch products directly to the audience, entrepreneurs were trying to sell their idea to investors. Many of these products were food-related, and more than a few were flops — among these, a pump for peanut butter and a bacon-scented alarm clock. Other food products, however, are still on the market regardless of whether or not the company was able to entice the Sharks into opening their wallets. While some products may be niche items available only through the manufacturer, others are carried by major grocery chains like Walmart.
The following list of products available from that retailer includes both foods and beverages with a strong emphasis on the wellness and sustainability niche. Just for fun, however, we've also included a selection of wacky kitchen products that will take you right back to the Golden Age of Billy Mays and Ron Popeil.
Aura Bora
Not too many beverage products have been successful on Shark Tank, but Aura Bora is an exception. Sure, it's a flavored seltzer in a market already overcrowded with these, but its shtick is that the product includes botanical elements such as herbs and flowers along with more typical fruits. Aura Bora's website currently lists 10 flavors (in the past it produced at least 20), but it seems that Walmart only carries three of them: lavender cucumber, basil berry, and cactus rose. As the retailer does have an established relationship with the supplier, though, it's possible that other flavors may be found in individual stores.
Copper Cow Coffee
Copper Cow produces a variety of Vietnamese-style ground and instant coffees and coffee creamers, with the coffee beans being sourced from Vietnam. It could have been another "Shark Tank" success story since it received an offer from Robert Herjavec, but the deal never actually went through. Even without the extra funding, the company continues to prosper. Walmart carries several of its products, including its churro-flavored ground coffee and a kit for making Thai iced tea.
Kodiak Cakes
Kodiak Cakes is all about selling healthy, protein-heavy breakfast items to carb addicts. It all started with pancake mix (said to have been peddled out of the founder's little red wagon when he was just a kid), but now includes oatmeal, granola, and snack bars along with frozen French toast sticks and breakfast sandwiches. Although the founders did receive several offers from the "Shark Tank" investors, they felt that all of them undervalued the company and ultimately chose not to do business. This proved to be an "L" for the Sharks, since these days Kodiak is quite the juggernaut with an annual revenue that hit $300 million in 2022 and products available in most major grocers, including Walmart.
Moment
Moment drinks, which include flavored sparkling waters and teas, were designed to be "meditation in a can." The drink boasts adaptogens including ashwagandha, chaga, l-theanine, and tulsi; helping to reduce stress while boosting calm and focus. The Sharks quite enjoyed the taste of the drinks, but what they didn't care for was the subscription-based sales model, so not one of them chose to invest. While Moment is still available by subscription, the brand has broadened its focus to the point where its products can now be purchased off-the-shelf at grocers including Walmart.
Nuts 'N More
Nuts 'N More is a pretty basic concept, since it's simply flavored peanut butter. It was created by a guy who was really into fitness but grew sick and tired of living on protein bars. He figured, what could be more protein-packed than peanut butter? If it were dressed up with fun flavors like birthday cake, cookie dough, and salted caramel, though, he felt it would be a lot more fun to eat. The Sharks agreed, and both Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec put their money where their mouths had been. Walmart doesn't carry the entire line of peanut butter products, but it does sell a selection of Nuts 'N More's top flavors.
Palmini
Cauliflower may be one of the better-known carb substitutes, but it's hardly the only vegetable that can serve this purpose. Palmini, as its name hints, is a line of products made from hearts of palm. These include pasta in various shapes as well as a rice replacement and mock mashed potatoes. When the company founder pitched his product on "Shark Tank," he did get a few bites and sensibly accepted one of the offers. Another good choice he made was to partner with major resellers such as Walmart.
PhoLicious
The world is full of instant noodles, but the default seems to be ramen as very few come in the form of pho. While you can use the former to make faux pho, PhoLicious founders wanted to make a more authentic product. Instead of hitting up the Sharks for an investment in its early days, it waited until it had built up a brand partnership with both Walmart and Sam's Club (and later H-E-B, where it was selected as one of the best brands from Texas). With so much success already under its belt, it's no surprise that PhoLicious walked away a winner on Season 16 of "Shark Tank," too.
Pili Hunters
Have you ever heard of pili nuts? Before Pili Hunters appeared on "Shark Tank," chances are, most would have said "no" to this query. These super-nutritious nuts (the brand claims they're the world's healthiest) are a popular snack in the Philippines, but were introduced to North America by Pili Hunters' globetrotting founder. The Sharks didn't offer him a deal, but he got some free advertising out of the TV exposure and pili nuts are now a big hit in the paleo community. The brand has branched out into multiple flavors, nut butters, and bars, but Walmart only sells one option: sprouted nuts flavored with raw cacao.
Proper Good
Proper Good is based out of Austin, Texas, but founding siblings Christopher and Jennifer Jane were born and raised in the U.K., which explains the Britishism in the brand name. (In British slang, the word "proper" is used as an intensifier similar to "really" or "very," unlike its more specific American usage.) For some reason, the two chose to pitch their shelf-stable pouch meals on "Shark Tank" while dressed in 18th-century garb. Mark Cuban bit in spite of the gimmick, though, and Walmart currently carries a full product line including overnight oats, pasta, and soup.
Rule Breaker Snacks
What rule are these snacks breaking? Possibly the one against using hyperbole in naming since there's no rule against snacks being vegan, nor should there be any guilt involved no matter what cookies one consumes. Ultimately, the Sharks from Season 12 chose not to fund this line of chickpea-based, major allergen-free cookies, but they did find them to taste pretty decent and the company remains in business today. In fact, it appears to be doing fairly well since Walmart is just one of many grocery stores and other retailers that stock its products.
Safe Catch
Canned (or pouched) fish is a fantastic source of protein and omega-3s, but is it healthy? The mercury it contain is a concern for many people, but Safe Catch claims to test its fish for mercury levels and toss out the ones that don't meet its standards. The Sharks thought the idea itself was sound, but weren't impressed by the company's finances, so they opted to pass on the investment. Nevertheless, Safe Catch is still in business and you can buy its salmon and tuna at Walmart.
Sienna Sauce
Sienna Sauce bills itself as a wing sauce that can be used for other things, but then, so can any other wing sauce. It also comes in flavors similar to other brands. What sets it apart is that it was created by a 16-year-old entrepreneur with sufficient business savvy to secure an offer from one of the "Shark Tank" investors. Unfortunately, Kendra Scott bailed before ponying up any money, but Sienna Sauce as a brand still exists. The sauce comes in four flavors: Lemon Pepper, Sweet & Tangy, Smokey Brown, and Spice it Up! Walmart's website doesn't offer individual bottles, though, just a three-pack consisting of all but the last one.
Turbo Trusser
The Turbo Trusser has a name that just begs to be shouted by a late-night TV pitchman, and the product is infomercial-perfect, as well: a metal doohickey that you stick in a raw chicken to help you, well, truss it. Perhaps not a problem that was crying out to be solved (what's so difficult about winding a piece of twine around the legs?), but Shark Kevin O'Leary nevertheless made an offer for a ⅓ stake in the company, making him an equal partner with the two founders. In addition to his cash investment, he's also lending his likeness and endorsing the product on its website. Walmart may or may not carry this product in any given store (if so, it'll probably be on the "as seen on TV" shelf), but it does sell Turbo Trussers via the website.
SubSafe
The SubSafe is another simple product with a catchy name that solves a problem you didn't know you had: sub sandwiches getting squashed or soggy inside an ice-filled cooler. The original item consists of three pieces, two of which can be screwed together to make a cylinder measuring either 6 or 12 inches long. With seed money from two "Shark Tank" investors, though, the company has been able to expand its product line to include a sandwich holder and a bento box-like charcuterie safe. Both of these are also available to order through Walmart alongside the OG SubSafe.
Nana Hats
Hats for bananas? Yeah, the Sharks were dubious, too. But surprisingly enough, a few of them did propose investing in these crocheted caps that are said to keep bananas riper longer when placed over the stem ends. Even if you use up all your overripe bananas by baking, we can think of a few other uses for this product (which, yes, is available to order via Walmart's website). "Veggie Tales" fans who think of bananas as pets rather than produce will surely want to dress them up for Halloween, while these mini lids could also be used on hedgehogs, tiny dolls, or your own hands. Who knows, Nana Hat finger puppet theater might be the next TikTok trend.
HiccAway
The HiccAway straw may seem to have a pretty niche audience, but if hiccups are a serious problem, the product does appear to be effective for many users. It was developed by a doctor after years of research and this pedigree impressed Mark Cuban into shelling out $100,000 for a 20% stake. The HiccAway has yet to live up to Cuban's prediction that it would become a must-have household item, although he did say it might take some time. It does, however, have a four-star rating from Walmart customers.