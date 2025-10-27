16 Brands From Shark Tank You Can Find At Walmart Right Now

Back in the day, infomercials for products we never knew we needed (or even existed) were a constant source of unintended amusement. Who could forget the Ginsu knife, SlapChop, or Popeil automatic pasta maker? In 2009, however, this content became prime-time programming with the premiere of "Shark Tank." The twist was that, instead of trying to pitch products directly to the audience, entrepreneurs were trying to sell their idea to investors. Many of these products were food-related, and more than a few were flops — among these, a pump for peanut butter and a bacon-scented alarm clock. Other food products, however, are still on the market regardless of whether or not the company was able to entice the Sharks into opening their wallets. While some products may be niche items available only through the manufacturer, others are carried by major grocery chains like Walmart.

The following list of products available from that retailer includes both foods and beverages with a strong emphasis on the wellness and sustainability niche. Just for fun, however, we've also included a selection of wacky kitchen products that will take you right back to the Golden Age of Billy Mays and Ron Popeil.