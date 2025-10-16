Whatever Happened To The Peanut Butter Pump From Shark Tank?

It's often said that inventions are born out of necessity. We've all experienced the frustration of attempting to use a knife to remove every last morsel of the best peanut butter money can buy from a jar, only to be left disheartened by how much of that precious spread remains. The jar always seems to win that battle, but years ago, Andy Scherer thought he had discovered the secret weapon every peanut butter lover needs to gain the advantage.

Instead of scaping away with a rigid utensil, Scherer's solution was simple at its core: use a device that dispenses the peanut butter while simultaneously cleaning the insides of the jar. A rudimentary pump affixed to the top of one's peanut butter jar with a plunger-type contraption that fits inside essentially sucks out every remaining bit of the creamy spread, sparing folks the humiliation of losing another battle with an inanimate object. Keeping in line with the uncomplicated nature of his invention, he simply dubbed the device the Peanut Butter Pump.

However, to get his brainchild into the hands of the masses, Scherer needed funding. An initial investment had been secured through crowdfunding, but he needed more to get the units built (and some expert guidance into the world of entrepreneurship wouldn't hurt either). He turned to the venture capitalists on ABC's "Shark Tank." Scherer appeared on Season 11, Episode 7 of "Shark Tank" ready to change the world. In fact, that was part of his initial pitch. He claimed he wanted to revolutionize the way people enjoyed their favorite spread, and he asked the sharks for an investment of $200,000 in return for 15% of his fledgling company.