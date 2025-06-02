Whatever Happened To Nutr From Shark Tank?
Nutr was founded by Alicia Long and Dane Turk, who appeared on Season 14, Episode 12 of "Shark Tank" in 2023. Their presentation introduced the machine to a national audience, highlighting its features and the growing demand for dairy alternatives.
Nutr is a kitchen appliance brand that offers a compact machine designed to make plant-based milks from almonds, soy, oats, rice, and more, right from the comfort of your own home. The Nutr machine combines blending and heating functions to quickly make homemade nut milk, which is a convenient alternative to many store-bought options that contain a ton of sugar, emulsifiers, and preservatives.
The founders were eager to capture an audience that was more health-conscious than ever following the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a product that allowed you to pronounce every ingredient in your drink. They argued that people wanted to know exactly what they were putting into their bodies, and not only could Nutr deliver, but it did so quickly and efficiently. The company's focus on healthy alternatives and those interested in sustainable living positioned it within a niche segment of the kitchen appliance industry.
Prior to the "Shark Tank" appearance, Nutr had launched its product and was seeking to expand its market presence. Though it was a great idea overall, there were a few holes in the pitch related to how money was raised. In the end, Nutr was not able to secure a deal, but the exposure from the show provided an opportunity to reach a broader customer base and generate interest in this innovative approach to homemade plant-based milks.
What happened to Nutr on Shark Tank?
Alicia Long and Dane Turk presented Nutr, seeking $500,000 for 5% equity in their company. The duo showcased their nut milk-making machine, and the Sharks sampled the beverages, with some expressing appreciation for the pure and clean taste. They called Daniel Lubetzky up to try it out in front of everyone, and he was pleased that all he had to do was add a scoop of cashews and some water. He pushed a button, and after a few minutes, out came a creamy and delicious nut milk that he lauded for its better-than-store-bought taste.
During the pitch, Long and Turk disclosed that Nutr had achieved $793,000 in sales over the previous year, with projections to reach $6 million by the end of 2022. They also revealed that the company had incurred quite a bit of debt and had spent $1.3 million on marketing efforts. This is where problems really started to arise because during the pitch, Alicia described their company as having been "bootstrapped," which is a term that typically means building a business using only personal savings or revenue, without outside funding.
Initially, this gave the impression that the founders had grown Nutr entirely on their own dime, which can be an appealing story for investors who respect scrappy, self-funded grit, as they tend to do on "Shark Tank." However, as the conversation progressed, the picture shifted. Long and Turk revealed that Nutr had taken on significant outside funding ($250,000 from angel investors) and nearly $1 million in crowdfunding-based debt. That didn't sit well with Mark Cuban and Daymond John, who pushed back on the use of the word "bootstrapped." Nearly all the Sharks opted out at that point.
Lubetzky showed initial interest, prompting Long and Turk to adjust their offer to $500,000 for 7.5% equity plus a 2% advisory share. However, Lubetzky ultimately declined, and the founders left the Tank without a deal.
Nutr after Shark Tank
Like most products or services that arrive at the Tank, Nutr experienced a significant boost in visibility and sales after its appearance, indicating a strong consumer interest in the product. The founders were determined to prove the Sharks wrong and show that plant milk wasn't just a trend but a cultural shift that was here to stay and worth investing in.
Building on this momentum, Nutr expanded its product line to cater to a broader audience. The company sells various models of nut milk makers, including the Nutr Machine (350 milliliters), Nutr Oasis (600 milliliters), and Nutr Ultra (1,200 milliliters), each designed to accommodate different household sizes and preferences. These products are available for purchase on the official website, which is where 90% of sales traffic was prior to "Shark Tank," as mentioned during the pitch.
In addition to product diversification, Nutr focused on improving its presence throughout the retail space. The brand secured placements in major retailers such as Amazon, Williams-Sonoma, and Best Buy, making the products more accessible to consumers.
Is Nutr still in business?
As of May 2025, Nutr remains an active company in the industry. In addition to its core products, Nutr has introduced accessories like reusable milk jugs, ice cube molds, and travel cups to improve the user experience. The company also has rechargeable, portable NutrGo blenders that offer smaller serving sizes that are ultra convenient.
You can find a lot of information about Nutr through social media accounts, particularly Instagram and X. The company shares user-generated content, recipes, and tips for making various plant-based milks, hoping to grow a sense of community among customers. Nutr maintains an ambassador program and offers a referral and loyalty program to reward its customer base.
Nutr also emphasizes sustainability by highlighting the environmental benefits of making vegan milk at home, such as reducing packaging waste and carbon footprint. Additionally, the company partners with organizations to plant a tree for every machine sold, reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility. Additionally, the founders attend speaking engagements to inform the public about the machine's benefits, and Nutr provides extensive resources for customers, including recipe books, instructional videos, and responsive customer service, so users can maximize their experience with Nutr products.
What's next for Nutr?
In December 2024, Nutr launched a Kickstarter campaign for its latest product, the Gen N by Nutr. This advanced nut milk maker features a special filtration system, a UV-powered internal cleaning mechanism, and a modern touch screen with hot and cold settings. It also has a wider range of capabilities and can be used for making smoothies, soups, and baby food. The campaign raised more than $100,000, demonstrating strong consumer interest and support for the brand's innovation. There was apparently a production delay, and pledgers started to leave anxious comments, but according to an update from Nutr, the Gen N by Nutr is supposed to ship out in June 2025.
Through strategic product development and expanded distribution channels, Nutr has solidified its position in the plant-milk industry, continuing to grow and adapt to consumer needs. Looking ahead, Nutr plans to continue expanding its product offerings and exploring new markets. The company's focus on sustainability, health, and convenience positions it well to meet the growing demand for plant-based alternatives.
It's really hard to start a business in the beverage industry, let alone continue thriving with all the competition and new companies popping up each day claiming to offer the best product or service. Even without a deal from the Sharks, it's good to see that Nutr has been able to stay afloat, and I've heard really good things about the quality of milk the machine produces.