Whatever Happened To Nutr From Shark Tank?

Nutr was founded by Alicia Long and Dane Turk, who appeared on Season 14, Episode 12 of "Shark Tank" in 2023. Their presentation introduced the machine to a national audience, highlighting its features and the growing demand for dairy alternatives.

Nutr is a kitchen appliance brand that offers a compact machine designed to make plant-based milks from almonds, soy, oats, rice, and more, right from the comfort of your own home. The Nutr machine combines blending and heating functions to quickly make homemade nut milk, which is a convenient alternative to many store-bought options that contain a ton of sugar, emulsifiers, and preservatives.

The founders were eager to capture an audience that was more health-conscious than ever following the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a product that allowed you to pronounce every ingredient in your drink. They argued that people wanted to know exactly what they were putting into their bodies, and not only could Nutr deliver, but it did so quickly and efficiently. The company's focus on healthy alternatives and those interested in sustainable living positioned it within a niche segment of the kitchen appliance industry.

Prior to the "Shark Tank" appearance, Nutr had launched its product and was seeking to expand its market presence. Though it was a great idea overall, there were a few holes in the pitch related to how money was raised. In the end, Nutr was not able to secure a deal, but the exposure from the show provided an opportunity to reach a broader customer base and generate interest in this innovative approach to homemade plant-based milks.