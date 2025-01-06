Don't Toss Out That Nearly Finished Jar Of Peanut Butter, Make Noodles Instead

If you're getting to the end of the peanut butter jar in your pantry, there is no reason to spend time scraping out every last bit to make yet another peanut butter and jelly sandwich. While there are many recipes to satisfy your peanut butter craving, our favorite way really uses up every ounce stuck to the sides of the jar. You can make a peanut sauce that is perfect for tossing with noodles.

All you have to do is slowly add some warm water to the peanut butter jar, and shake it up! It doesn't matter if it is creamy or crunchy — that's totally up to you. Either way, equal parts of peanut butter and warm water is best — add it bit by bit to get the texture you want, whether that be a thicker or thinner sauce. The peanut butter should ultimately all come off the sides of the jar and make a nice, creamy liquid that you can use in a myriad of ways. But the best one, in our opinion, is to make some peanut noodles out of it.

There are a few paths forward here to make the perfect peanut noodles. The first step is to cook off your preferred noodle, whether that be wheat noodles or rice noodles. Toss the pasta with the sauce, taste for salt, and that's it! Peanut butter ramen noodles are great too, and steamed rice or even just veggies also work here. Once you establish your base of choice, it's up to you to dress up your peanut sauce.