This Outlandish Shark Tank Invention Lets You Wake Up To The Smell Of Bacon

Who doesn't like the smell of crispy bacon in the early morning? As a key player in the classic American breakfast, this cured pork product never goes out of style. In 2024, retail bacon sales reached $5.9 million. In the same year, foodservice operator Smithfield Culinary found that 57% of its surveys respondents would eat bacon every day if they could, while 71% said everything tastes better with bacon. This just shows there's a big market for bacon lovers out there.

So, when Matty Sallin decided to bank on bacon as an alarm clock, you'd think such a novel idea would be guaranteed to succeed. However, there's a big difference between novelty and straight-up outlandishness. What Sallin came up with fell under the latter. He didn't just create an alarm clock shaped like bacon. Instead, he developed an alarm clock-oven hybrid that heats up real bacon 10 minutes before the alarm goes off so the smell of the cured pork spreads throughout the room by the time the clock starts ringing, resulting in full stimulation of senses to set you off for the day.

Determined that his invention had enough merit to attract customers, Sallin presented his alarm clock, dubbed "Wake n' Bacon," on "Shark Tank." Initially, his goal was to secure $40,000 from the sharks, but let's say he got more than that when the cameras started rolling.