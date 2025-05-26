The Biggest Food Flops In Shark Tank History

"Shark Tank" — the series where people pitch ideas and inventions to a panel of successful and wealthy businesspeople — is one of the most popular reality television shows. Premiering on ABC in 2009, the show was based on the Japanese program "Tigers of Money" and the U.K.'s "Dragons' Den." It was an instant hit with American audiences, and has since made millionaires out of many newbie entrepreneurs.

Several food products, such as Wicked Good Cupcakes and Cousins Maine Lobster, have led to deals with one or more Sharks and grown into highly successful businesses. Of course, not every person who pitches gets a deal. The Sharks are investing real money, so they are cautious and use every ounce of their considerable business savvy when deciding whether to make an offer.

According to StartupBooted, more than 60% of people who pitch on the show walk out with a deal, which leaves nearly 40% exiting empty-handed. Some fail spectacularly, and less than 50% of those who do make a deal see it finalized. If you are a long-time fan, you may wonder, whatever happened to beer blizzard, for example. Let's take a look at some of the food pitches that flopped and failed to impress the Sharks over the years.